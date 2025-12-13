403
Zelenskyy reports civilian vessel hit in Chornomorsk missile attack
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Friday that a civilian vessel in the port of Chornomorsk sustained damage during a Russian missile attack on the Odesa region.
“Today’s Russian strike, like many others before it, had no – and could have no – military purpose whatsoever,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram.
He noted the damage to the civilian ship as evidence that Russia is not taking “the current opportunity for diplomacy seriously enough.” Zelenskyy also mentioned that Russian forces targeted Odesa’s energy infrastructure the previous night.
“At one point, we talked about the situation in this city and the people of Odesa with (US) President (Donald) Trump,” he added, referencing earlier discussions with the US president.
Reports indicate that Russia launched a combined ballistic missile and drone assault on the Odesa region, triggering multiple explosions and activating Ukrainian air defenses. Explosions were heard in Chornomorsk and several Odesa districts after threats were detected approaching from the Black Sea, according to local media.
Authorities warned residents to remain in secure locations, noting that enemy drones were still active over the city and surrounding areas. Additional blasts were reported later, suggesting the attack was ongoing. Ukrainian media also reported that a civilian container ship caught fire at Odesa port following the shelling, though official details on damage or casualties have not yet been released.
The Odesa region remains a critical hub for Ukraine’s maritime trade and grain exports. Russian authorities have not responded to these reports, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.
