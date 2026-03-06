MNB Spring Craft Market Returns On 4 April 2026 At OOTB Drill Hall Edinburgh

MENAFN - Pressat) Handmade, planet-minded, and proudly free of drop-shippers and AI slop!

MNB is back for spring, and bringing a fresh wave of creativity with it. On Saturday 4 April 2026, the MNB Spring Craft Market takes over OOTB Drill Hall Edinburgh from 10:00am–4:00pm, inviting everyone to browse, chat, and fall in love with work that's actually made by real artists and makers.

This year's market is bursting with new energy: over half of the stall holders are first-time MNB traders, joining a carefully selected line-up of returning favourites. Expect a proper craft market experience, the kind where you can meet the person behind the work, hear the story, and leave with something meaningful (and beautifully made).

Thoughtful curation, lighter footprint

MNB is a community interest company with curation at its core, and that includes what things are made from, not just what they look like. Across the stalls you'll find a strong focus on eco-friendly materials, recycled and upcycled pieces, and makers choosing more sustainable processes wherever possible. If you're looking for small-batch goods with care stitched, poured, carved, printed or painted into them, you're in the right place.

And just to be crystal clear: no drop-shippers, no mass-produced imports, and no AI-generated“craft” filler. This is all things handmade, by people who do the work.

Welcoming, accessible, and sensory-friendly

The market is designed to be easy to enjoy, whether you're popping in for a quick browse or making a day of it:



Sensory Hour: 10:00–11:00am (a calmer start to the day)

Accessible venue at OOTB Drill Hall Edinburgh

Pet friendly (bring your well-behaved pals along) Food and drinks available from the Drill Hall Café

Tickets: Entry is free, but tickets should be booked in advance. Free entry tickets are available on Skiddle.