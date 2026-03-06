403
Finn Partners Wins Six-Figure Tgjones Consumer Brief
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Finn Partners has been selected by nationwide retailer TGJones as its first retained UK consumer PR agency.
The agency has been briefed to support the retail chain, which has more than 450 stores across the UK, in its ambition to become "the hub of the high street."
Last June, private equity firm Modella Capital bought WHSmith's high street and online business and rebranded the stores to TGJones. WHSmith retains the original brand for its travel retail business, which makes up 75% of its revenue.
There was no previous agency, as WHSmith did not have external PR support.
As well as its traditional product range of stationery, books, gifts and toys, the TGJones model includes community services including Post Office and banking services, and designated spaces with ranges from other retail brands such as Hobbycraft, Toys”R”Us and Scribbler.
Finn Partners will be responsible for a comprehensive programme including earned media, reputation management, cultural partnerships and creative storytelling to drive brand reappraisal and brand awareness.
TGJones commercial director Emma Smyth said:“It was essential that we partner with a PR agency that deeply understands the nuances of the retail landscape. Finn Partners brings a wealth of industry experience and a proven track record of accomplished, creative work that resonates with consumers. Their ability to tell our story and communicate our ambition, as our stores into hubs of the high street is what won us over.”
The six-figure account win strengthens the consumer practice's retail and brand portfolio, which already includes a roster of high-profile clients including Berry Bros. & Rudd fine wine and spirits, Coral, Dole Sunshine Company, Ladbrokes, Lyma Life, Toolstation and The World's 50 Best Restaurants.
Finn Partners consumer managing partner Liz Treversh said: “The brief here is equal parts exciting and challenging. A new name but also a familiar look and feel, so lots of storytelling opportunities for us to go after. The team at TGJones has been brilliant at onboarding us fast and thoroughly and we've loved spending time in store and learning about the services, product and people that make the brand so special.”
