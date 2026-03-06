MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Embassy of China in the Netherlands Hosts Inbound Tourism Cooperation Sharing Session, Yunnan's "Yunnan: A Many-Splendored Life" Cultural Tourism Model Praised by Cultural Counselor

March 06, 2026 11:00 AM EST | Source: Hmedium

The Hague, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - On the afternoon of February 27, 2026 (local time), the event titled "Innovative Cooperation in China Inbound Tourism: Cross-Border Media Communication & Market Opportunities Sharing Session" was successfully held at the Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands. The event brought together more than 40 European tour operators, industry experts, and media representatives to explore new opportunities for the development of China's inbound tourism market.

In his opening remarks, Yu Jian, Cultural Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands, noted that China's inbound tourism sector is entering a new phase of growth, supported by a series of recently introduced travel facilitation policies. He explained that China has expanded its visa-free entry program to include 50 countries and extended the visa-free transit stay to 240 hours, while continuously improving visa application procedures. These measures have created more convenient conditions for European travelers visiting China.







(Yu Jian, Cultural Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands, introduces China's inbound tourism policies and delivers remarks at the sharing session.)

When discussing successful examples of destination promotion in China, Counselor Yu highlighted Yunnan Province's cultural tourism brand "Yunnan: A Many-Splendored Life." He praised the initiative for showcasing Yunnan's rich and diverse cultural lifestyles and immersive travel experiences, providing international visitors with a vivid and authentic window into China. According to him, the initiative has also set a valuable example for promoting China's inbound tourism destinations in the European market.

Counselor Yu also referred to the Global Tour Operators' Familiarization Tour to Yunnan, held in November 2025, which offered European tourism professionals an in-depth opportunity to explore the province. During the visit, tour operators from several countries experienced world-class natural attractions such as the Honghe Hani Rice Terraces and Erhai Lake, while also engaging with intangible cultural heritage traditions including Naxi Dongba culture and Bai ethnic tie-dye craftsmanship. The trip helped deepen international understanding of Yunnan's cultural and tourism resources.

He noted that the project, coordinated by the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, created an innovative promotional model through multi-party collaboration. China Southern Airlines provided international route connectivity, Otherside Travel coordinated local reception and itineraries, and China Global Television Network (CGTN) shared Yunnan's stories with global audiences through its international media platforms. This collaborative model-combining content communication, aviation connectivity, and professional destination services-offers valuable experience for the international promotion of China's inbound tourism destinations.







(Yu Jian, Cultural Counselor of the Embassy of China in the Netherlands, introduces China's inbound tourism policies and delivers remarks at the sharing session.)

During the event, several guests from the China-Europe tourism and cultural exchange sector also shared their insights on the development of China's inbound tourism. Liu Wei, representative of the China Cultural Center in The Hague, highlighted the center's long-term efforts in promoting Chinese culture in the Netherlands through cultural programs and tourism promotion initiatives, which have helped deepen local audiences' understanding of China. European tourism professionals attending the event also noted that with ongoing policy improvements and strengthened international communication, China is increasingly attracting the interest of European travelers.







(Liu Wei, representative of the China Cultural Center in The Hague, introduces the center's efforts in promoting cultural and tourism exchanges between China and the Netherlands.)

Luo Ying, Regional Sales Manager of the Europe Marketing Center of China Southern Airlines, introduced the airline's initiatives supporting inbound tourism. She explained that China Southern Airlines has built an extensive route network linking Europe with major Chinese cities through its dual hubs in Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport, providing convenient air connectivity for European travelers. To further support inbound tourism growth, the airline has also launched group travel products, MICE travel packages, and independent travel options. Combined with the 240-hour visa-free transit policy, services such as through-checked baggage, transit accommodation, and city sightseeing programs are offered to enhance travel convenience and overall visitor experience.







(Luo Ying, Regional Sales Manager of the Europe Marketing Center of China Southern Airlines, introduces the airline's routes and services supporting the development of China's inbound tourism.)

Linda Lin, UN Tourism Expert and founder of Otherside Travel, shared her perspective that one of the key factors in advancing China's inbound tourism is presenting authentic and relatable stories that help international audiences better understand the country. She noted that through cultural experiences and lifestyle-focused storytelling, Yunnan has successfully presented itself to global audiences as a diverse, open, and captivating destination.







(Linda Lin, UN Tourism Expert and founder of Otherside Travel, shares insights on international communication and destination promotion for China's inbound tourism, and invites European tour operators to participate in a familiarization trip to Yunnan.)

Participants widely agreed that China's inbound tourism sector is entering a period of renewed opportunity. Yunnan's experience in developing cultural experience-based tourism products, strengthening international communication, and fostering cross-border cooperation offers valuable insights for the global promotion of China's tourism destinations.







Looking ahead, with the continued support of the Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands, cooperation between Chinese destinations and the European tourism industry is expected to deepen further. The participation of companies such as China Southern Airlines will also provide stronger transportation connectivity for China-Europe tourism exchanges. Destinations represented by Yunnan will continue to serve as important gateways for cultural and tourism cooperation, inviting more European travelers to visit China, discover China, and experience China.













Company Name: Yunnan Otherside Travel Consulting Co., Ltd.

Contact: Chen Tingyi

Email: ...

Website:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Hmedium