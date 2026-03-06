MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) MKIL Secures $17.6 Million Judgment in Franklin County Superior Court Premises Liability Case Involving Negligent Tree Maintenance Michael Kelly Injury Lawyers Represents Three Plaintiffs in the August 2024 Treefall Matter

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Michael Kelly Injury Lawyers announced that Franklin County Superior Court has entered a judgment totaling $17,625,039.45 against a defendant property owner in a premises liability action arising from an August 2024 treefall incident.







According to the case record, a severely decayed tree located on the defendant's property fell onto three women while they were in a front yard adjacent to the defendant's property. The defendant's property had experienced a prior treefall within the preceding six months.

The plaintiffs sustained serious injuries requiring hospitalization and ongoing medical care. The court's award includes single damages, plus prejudgment interest and costs, assessed jointly and severally.

"This substantial award reflects the court's recognition of the defendant's clear negligence in failing to address a known hazardous condition on his property," said Mackenzie O'Donnell, Trial Attorney at Michael Kelly Injury Lawyers. "The preventable nature of this incident-coupled with the profound, life-altering injuries to the plaintiffs-underscores the importance of holding property owners accountable through the civil justice system."

"Our clients have endured unimaginable physical and emotional hardship as a result of this preventable tragedy," said Michael D. Kelly, Principal Attorney at Michael Kelly Injury Lawyers. "We are deeply committed to standing by them through every step of their recovery, ensuring they receive the support and compensation they deserve to rebuild their lives after such devastating injuries."

Michael Kelly Injury Lawyers represents plaintiffs in personal injury, premises liability, and negligence matters throughout Massachusetts, with a focus on achieving justice for victims of serious and catastrophic accidents. Headquartered in Boston's North End, the firm is led by Principal Attorney Michael D. Kelly and a team of trial attorneys focused on trial advocacy and client-centered representation.

