MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SATO Technologies Corp. Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up To C$1.3 Million

March 06, 2026 2:37 PM EST | Source: SATO Technologies Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (" SATO " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,300,000, consisting of: (i) up to 14,901,960 units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.06375 per Unit for proceeds of up to C$950,000; and (ii) up to 350 convertible debenture units (the " Debenture Units " and together with the Units, the " Offered Securities ") for proceeds of up to C$350,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a " Common Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.085 per Common Share during the first year following the date of issuance, and $0.10 per Common Share thereafter, until the expiry of the Warrants five (5) years from the date of issuance.

Each Debenture Unit will consist of a C$1,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture (a " Debenture ") and detachable Warrants equal to the number of Common Shares issuable upon full conversion of the Debenture. The Debentures will bear 15% annual interest, payable quarterly in cash or Common Shares, at the option of the holder, with any share-settled interest being subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "), and priced in accordance with applicable TSXV policies at the time of payment. The Debentures will mature three (3) years from the date of issue. The Debentures will be convertible, at the option of the holder, into Common Shares of the Company at a conversion price of $0.085 per Common Share during the first year following the date of issuance and $0.10 per Common Share thereafter until the maturity date.

The Debentures will be unsecured, subject to a springing first-priority lien upon repayment or release of the Company's loan facility with Sygnum Bank AG, and will rank pari passu with all other Debentures issued under the Offering. Each detachable Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issue.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. Consistent with its capital management strategy, the Company intends to prioritize revenues from its cryptocurrency mining operations and existing cash flows for ongoing operational needs, with Offering proceeds deployed to supplement such funding and support broader corporate purposes as management deems appropriate. The Company retains full discretion as to the allocation, timing, and prioritization of the use of proceeds described herein.

The Offered Securities will be issued by way of private placement: (a) in all provinces and territories of Canada under applicable prospectus exemptions; (b) in the United States to accredited investors pursuant to exemptions under Rule 506(b) of Regulation D under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, without general solicitation or advertising; and (c) in other jurisdictions on a private placement basis in compliance with applicable laws and without requiring any prospectus or registration filing. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period in Canada in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. Any such participation would constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). If insiders do participate, the Company expects to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 set out in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, on the basis that the fair market value of the securities to be issued to insiders (or the consideration to be paid therefor), insofar as it involves interested parties, would not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization, calculated in accordance with MI 61-101.

The Offering remains subject to the Company's receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSXV, and the Company intends to close the Offering as soon as possible following receipt of TSXV conditional approval.

The Company also announces that it is indebted to a certain creditor in the amount of USD$25,000 (C$34,105) as of February 28, 2026 (the " Indebtedness "), pursuant to a consulting agreement (the " Consulting Agreement "). The Indebtedness represents payments for services accrued under the Consulting Agreement and are not considered investor relations services (as defined in the policies of the TSXV). The Company has elected to settle the Indebtedness by issuing 534,980 Units, on the same terms as those Units issued under the Offering. The settlement of the Indebtedness through the issuance of the Units remains subject to the approval of the TSXV. All Units issued to settle the Indebtedness will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The creditor is an arm's length party to the Company and the issuance of the Units in connection with the settlement of the Indebtedness will not result in the creation of a new Insider or Control Person.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the Securities in the United States. The Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company providing efficient computing power. The Company currently operates one data center tailored to provide computing power for Bitcoin Mining, but may look to expand or add additional data centers for computing power for Bitcoin Mining, High Power Computing (" HPC "), Artificial Intelligence (" AI "). The Company is listed on (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF). To learn more about SATO, visit .

For additional information, please contact:

SATO Technologies Corp.

Romain Nouzareth, CEO

Email: ...

Phone: +1 (347) 280 3663

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: completion of the Offering (including its size, structure and timing), the issuance of Units and Convertible Debenture Units, the debt settlement in connection with the Consulting Agreement, the terms of the Debentures and Warrants, subscriber participation, the intended use of proceeds, and the receipt of all required approvals, including approval of the TSXV.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information available at the time of this news release and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company may not complete the Offering on the terms described or at all; the TSXV may not approve the Offering; the conditions to closing may not be satisfied; the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as currently anticipated; volatility in digital asset markets (including the value of Bitcoin used for subscription or repayment); general market conditions; and other factors outside the Company's control.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve inherent uncertainties and risks. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: SATO Technologies Corp.