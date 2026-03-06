Kubilius Says Hungary's Demand To Halt Support For Ukraine Is Unfair

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said this in an interview with Ukrinform, commenting on a recent statement by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sharply criticizing the continuation of EU military assistance to Ukraine.

"I think it's pure politics. Also, with a dose of populism. Of course, there's an election campaign going on. Sometimes, really, it's sad that some language is really unfair from what we can here," Kubilius said.

At the same time, he pointed to a contradiction between Hungary's rhetoric and reality.

"The reality is that they want to invest into their defense capability. If you think that Putin is your friend and you're absolutely sure that you are safe, then why are you investing in your defense?" the commissioner asked.

Ukraine opens case over abduction of Oschadbank cash collectors in Hungary

He noted that the Hungarian government had requested "quite a big amount" from the European Commission under the SAFE defense loan program.

"They are among the five countries who asked most. And these SAFE loans are used by member states to develop their defense capabilities. When SAFE loans were introduced, that was done in order to assist member states in developing their defense capabilities against whom? Against Russia in general," Kubilius said.

Responding to criticism of support for Ukraine, the commissioner said: "Why say that Brussels is continuing the war if Brussels is doing everything to support Ukraine? Then what does it mean to end the war according to the minister's proposal? Not to give support to Ukraine? It means that Ukraine would need to surrender. Is that the proposal? But is Hungary ready to apply to itself the same standard? If you are attacked by a bigger enemy, you simply should surrender, because that is a way for peace? I don't think this is fair."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha earlier said that Hungarian authorities in Budapest had taken seven Ukrainian citizens – employees of Oschadbank – hostage and seized the money they were transporting.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry twice summoned Hungary's charge d'affaires over distortions of Ukraine's position on the Druzhba oil pipeline and false accusations against Ukraine.

European Council President Antonio Costa and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed that Ukraine would assess in the coming days how long it will take to repair the Druzhba pipeline damaged by Russia.

