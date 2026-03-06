War Update: 56 Combat Clashes Since Morning, Kostiantynivka And Pokrovsk Directions Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces today shelled the settlements of Bezsalivka, Rohizne, Volfyne, Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Khodyne, Prohres, Pavlivka, and Novovasylivka in the Sumy region, as well as Bleshnyа and Kryvusha in the Chernihiv region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place. In these areas, Russian troops shelled settlements and Ukrainian positions 51 times, including three strikes with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russian forces carried out two attacks toward Vilcha and Sheviakivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks toward Pishchane and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled six attempts by Russian forces to advance near Tverdokhlibove, Derylove, and Kolodiazi, and toward Stepove, Stavky, and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy launched one attack toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian forces attacked twice near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Predtechyne. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian troops carried out 14 offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces attempted 13 times to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Zatyshok, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, Novopidhirhorodne, and toward Bilytske.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Russian troops launched one attack toward Verbove and also carried out airstrikes on Pokrovske, Kolomiitsi, and Oleksandrivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, Russian forces conducted 11 attacks near Myrne and toward Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, and Varvarivka. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled nine of those attacks.

Russian aircraft also struck areas near Verkhniа Tersa, Huliaipilske, Hirske, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement occurred near Stepnohirsk. Airstrikes were recorded near Komyshuvakha and Veselianka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack by Russian forces toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other sections of the front, the situation has not significantly changed.

Ukrainian troops continue to wear down Russian forces along the entire line of contact and in the rear.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces are attempting to fully capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine