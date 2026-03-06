Zelensky Speaks With Soldiers Defending Kostiantynivka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Soldiers of the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade are defending Kostiantynivka from the directions of Pleshchiivka and Ivanopilia. Today, at the brigade's main command post, I met with the unit's fighters. We talked with the military about the operational situation in their area of responsibility and the brigade's needs. We will definitely work through all the issues discussed during the meeting," Zelensky said.

He thanked the soldiers for their service and awarded defenders who distinguished themselves during combat missions with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, the Order of Courage, and the Medal for Saving Lives.

According to Ukrinform, based on data from the General Staff, the Russian army has attacked Ukrainian defense positions 56 times since the beginning of today. In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 14 offensive actions in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopilia, Illinivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.