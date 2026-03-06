FM Sybiha Does Not Rule Out Future Provocations From Hungary

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry told journalists about this, according to Ukrinform.

“Observing their [Hungarians] actions and provocations, we, unfortunately, cannot rule out provocative actions against our citizens, so we call on the international community to exert pressure,” Sybiha commented.

He said that a meeting with ambassadors from the European Union and the United States is being held at the Foreign Ministry, where representatives of Ukraine's banking system will present detailed information about the events in Hungary.

The minister added that Kyiv is closely monitoring all statements by the Hungarian leadership.

FM Sybiha:had no grounds to confiscate Ukrainian property

"A few days before this incident, we saw hints that some kind of provocation was being prepared. We see that this scenario is being implemented. We also see Russia's hand in this. It seems to me that these trips by the Hungarian authorities to Moscow are part of a chain of certain events and provocations, and, unfortunately, we should probably expect more of the same in the future," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 6, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended that Ukrainian citizens refrain from traveling to Hungar amid the kidnapping of employees and theft of property of Oschadbank in Budapest.