Azerbaijan Plans Major Upgrade For Its Nakhchivan's Power Transmission Lines
The project involves replacing the existing overhead lines of the 110 kV transmission network from the "Nakhchivan City" substation with underground cable lines.
AzerEnergy Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) has completed the preparatory work for the project and assigned the execution to Azconstruction Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC), signing the relevant contract.
Under the contract, the total cost of the project is set at 6.6 million manat ($3.88 million).
