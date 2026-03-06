Azerbaijan Plans Major Upgrade For Its Nakhchivan's Power Transmission Lines

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is gearing up to roll up its sleeves and tackle substantial improvements on its Nakhchivan's electricity transmission lines, Trend reports via the single internet portal for government procurement.

The project involves replacing the existing overhead lines of the 110 kV transmission network from the "Nakhchivan City" substation with underground cable lines.

AzerEnergy Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) has completed the preparatory work for the project and assigned the execution to Azconstruction Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC), signing the relevant contract.

Under the contract, the total cost of the project is set at 6.6 million manat ($3.88 million).