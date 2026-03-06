Azerbaijan, Italy Discuss Prospects For Strategic Partnership Cooperation
The ministers exchanged views on the security situation in the region, particularly regarding drone attacks carried out by Iran against Azerbaijani territory.
Minister Bayramov emphasized that such attacks on Azerbaijan are unacceptable and stressed that any actions targeting the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity violate international law. He noted that actions posing risks to civilians and critical infrastructure represent a serious threat to regional security and stability.
Minister Tajani expressed concern over the situation and conveyed Italy's solidarity with Azerbaijan. He highlighted the importance of restoring stability in the region and thanked Azerbaijani authorities for facilitating the evacuation of Italian citizens from Azerbaijani territory, noting that Italy greatly values this support.
During the conversation, the ministers also discussed the prospects for deepening cooperation within the framework of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy.
