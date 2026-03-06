British Expat Builds Free Global Starlink Flight Tracker After Frustrating Wifi Experiences

MENAFN - GetNews)



March 6, 2026 - A British expat living in Asia has launched a comprehensive free tool to help travelers determine which flights offer Starlink's high-speed satellite internet before they book. StarlinkFlights tracks Starlink WiFi installations across 202 airlines and thousands of routes worldwide, solving a common frustration for business travelers and digital nomads.

The platform was created by Freddie Raeburn, a self-taught developer who became frustrated with the inconsistency of airline WiFi quality during frequent long-haul flights between Asia and Europe.

"I was tired of boarding flights hoping for decent internet and getting disappointed," said Raeburn. "Airlines announce Starlink partnerships but never tell you which specific planes actually have the equipment installed. You could book the same route on the same airline and get completely different WiFi experiences."

The tracker provides real-time predictions by cross-referencing flight tracking data with known Starlink-equipped aircraft. Users can search by flight number or airline to receive confidence scores ranging from "Confirmed" to "Unlikely" for Starlink availability.

Revolutionary Aircraft-Level Tracking

Unlike existing solutions that only track airline-level announcements, StarlinkFlights monitors individual aircraft by tail number, providing unprecedented accuracy in predicting in-flight internet quality. The system has cataloged over 5,500 flight observations across 3000+ routes.

"Even within airlines that have announced Starlink partnerships, only certain aircraft are equipped," Raeburn explained. "Our data shows some airlines have Starlink on less than 30% of their fleet, making it essentially random whether your specific flight has high-speed internet."

The platform includes a community reporting feature where passengers can submit speed tests and sightings, continuously improving the prediction accuracy.

Growing Market Demand

The timing aligns with explosive growth in Starlink aviation adoption. Major carriers including United Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Emirates have announced installations, with British Airways, Lufthansa Group, and Singapore Airlines scheduled for 2026 rollouts.

"High-speed internet has become a critical factor in flight choice for business travelers and remote workers," said Raeburn. "People are willing to pay more or choose different airlines based on WiFi quality alone."

The free platform currently tracks 34 airlines with confirmed Starlink installations and monitors 168 additional carriers for future announcements. Users can access flight predictions, submit community reports, and track rollout progress across global aviation.

About StarlinkFlights

StarlinkFlights is a free web platform that predicts Starlink WiFi availability on commercial flights worldwide. The service tracks 202 airlines, thousands of aircraft by tail number, and provides confidence-based predictions for travelers seeking reliable in-flight internet. The platform includes community reporting features for WiFi performance research.

