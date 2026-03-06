Southern California Author Turns To AI And Old-School Detective Work In New Mystery Novel

MENAFN - GetNews)



Teju VishwamitraTeju Vishwamitra's debut mystery novel blends modern technology and old-school investigation to uncover long-buried secrets.

Southern California - A retired electronics design engineer, Teju Vishwamitra of Southern California, is releasing a crime novel that blends decades-old murder, modern forensic technology, and lingering questions about justice. Walls Have Secrets Too by Teju Vishwamitra follows the reopening of a long-buried double homicide and explores how new tools can shed light on old crimes.

The story begins with a grim discovery: a woman in California uncovers part of a collapsed wall in her mansion and finds what appears to be part of a coffin sticking out. Police later discover two caskets containing the remains of an interracial couple, believed to have been killed roughly 30 years earlier. Even after a thorough investigation, the authorities are baffled. They then turn to a private Artificial Intelligence (AI) firm, which uses advanced technology to probe the evidence more deeply and quickly, uncovering detailed clues.

Teju said the idea grew from his long-standing interest in both crime fiction and technology.“I've read mystery writers since I was a teenager, and I spent my career working with electronics and design,” he said.“At some point, I started wondering why more crime novels don't really dig into how today's analytical tools might help with very old evidence.”

In the book, specialists use techniques such as AI, 3-D modeling, and DNA analysis to reconstruct clues from degraded remains. The fictional investigation stretches from California to Ohio, where two women-a television crime reporter and an audio engineering expert from the AI firm-follow a trail of leads through a nightclub scene tied to the original case. Another murder raises the stakes before the truth finally surfaces.

Teju noted that he worked to keep the technical aspects accessible.“I didn't want pages of jargon,” he said.“If a reader comes away understanding a little more about how AI or forensic science can help solve crimes, that's enough.”

The novel also addresses social tensions that shaped the original crime.“Some injustices don't just disappear with time,” he said.“Even if decades pass, there's still a human cost. That's something I wanted to confront head-on-not preach about it, but show it through the story.”

Before turning to fiction, Teju self-published four nonfiction books focused on wildlife and nature. He is also an exhibiting wildlife artist. This shift to crime writing, he said, was partly about exploring something new.“I've spent years writing about the natural world,” he said.“This time, I wanted to explore the human world-messy, complicated, sometimes cruel.”

Publication details and release dates are still being finalized. The book will be available in multiple formats, including paperback, eBook, audiobook, and hardcover. The result is a mystery that leans on both human instinct and machine-driven analysis.

About Teju Vishwamitra

Teju Vishwamitra is a Southern California–based author and retired electronics product design engineer who holds three patents. He has previously published four books on wildlife and nature and is an active wildlife artist. Walls Have Secrets Too is his first work of murder mystery fiction.