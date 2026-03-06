GL Homes continues to expand its philanthropic partnerships across Florida, reinforcing a long-standing commitment to community investment that has been embedded in the company's culture for decades. Founded by Itzhak Ezratti, the home builder has developed a structured approach to philanthropy that aligns closely with its broader residential development strategy.

Rather than position charitable giving as a separate initiative, GL Homes integrates community engagement into its growth model. The company views philanthropy as an essential component of responsible development, supporting local organizations while contributing to stable, resilient neighborhoods throughout the state.

GL Homes' philanthropic efforts are guided by priorities that include housing stability, education, as well as family and youth support. Partnerships are selected based on alignment with these focus areas, ensuring that charitable initiatives reflect the same long-term planning principles the company applies to residential development.

This approach mirrors the values emphasized by Itzhak Ezratti during the company's early years, including integrity, accountability and long-term thinking. Itzhak Ezratti's leadership philosophy continues to inform organizational priorities, particularly in the area of community engagement.

By concentrating on sustained partnerships rather than one-time contributions, GL Homes aims to support programs capable of delivering measurable and lasting impact.

As GL Homes has grown its presence across Florida, its philanthropic footprint has expanded accordingly. The company now supports nonprofit organizations in multiple regions, reflecting its statewide development activity. Initiatives often focus on affordable housing assistance, educational programming, health and wellness services, and community-based family support.

This geographic breadth allows GL Homes to address local needs while maintaining a consistent philanthropic framework. Community investment efforts are designed to complement development projects, strengthening local infrastructure and services in areas where the company builds.

GL Homes incorporates charitable engagement into its broader planning processes, reinforcing trust and long-term relationships in the communities it serves. By aligning philanthropic efforts with development timelines, the company supports initiatives that extend beyond construction cycles and contribute to overall quality of life.

In Florida's competitive housing market, large home builders play a significant role in shaping community outcomes. GL Homes' sustained philanthropic partnerships reflect an understanding of that responsibility and demonstrate how corporate engagement can evolve alongside community growth.

The expansion of GL Homes' philanthropic partnerships signals an ongoing commitment rather than a defined endpoint. As the company continues to grow, it remains focused on identifying opportunities that align with its mission and reinforce long-term community well-being.

Guided by the values established by Itzhak Ezratti, GL Homes' approach to philanthropy underscores a broader vision that extends beyond home building to support enduring social impact across Florida.

About GL Homes

Founded in 1976 by Itzhak (Itchko) Ezratti and guided today by its president, Misha Ezratti, GL Homes has become one of Florida's most respected residential builders. The company is recognized for its smart planning and design, community-focused amenities and long-standing philanthropic impact across Florida. GL Homes remains dedicated to creating exceptional places to call home and enriching the lives of the residents it serves. Discover more at glhomes.