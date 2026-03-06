Woodsnap Launches 100% American-Made Solar-Powered Premium And Elite Double Shelf Collections

MENAFN - GetNews) Woodsnap launches 100% American-made, solar-powered 45-inch and 24-inch double shelf collections in Riverside, featuring 16 custom colors and graphic designs







RIVERSIDE, CA - Woodsnap, a Southern California manufacturer of sustainable wood craftsmanship, announced the release of two flagship shelving systems: the 45-Inch Premium Double Shelf Collection and the 24-Inch Elite Double Shelf Collection. These expansive, dual-tiered systems represent an evolution for the brand, combining high-capacity storage with 100% American-made quality.

Operating out of a state-of-the-art, 100% solar-powered facility in Riverside, Woodsnap engineered these double-shelf systems to address stability issues common in mass-market shelving. Departing from the limited palettes of traditional decor, the company offers both the 45-inch and 24-inch collections in 7 vibrant solid colors and 9 exclusive modern graphic designs, allowing homeowners to utilize storage as a bespoke piece of functional art.

"The commitment to being 100% Made in the USA is at the core of these new collections," stated a Woodsnap spokesperson. "By manufacturing in a solar-powered Riverside workshop, the company maintains total control over quality and sustainability. The Premium and Elite collections are foundational furniture pieces built to last while maintaining a minimal carbon footprint."







The New Collections Feature:



45-Inch Premium Double Shelf: A wide-format, gallery-style system designed for expansive wall-to-wall impact and high-capacity storage.

24-Inch Elite Double Shelf: A versatile, mid-size system optimized for modern kitchens, home offices, and luxury nurseries.

16 Custom Variations: Every shelf is available in 7 solid colors and 9 modern graphic designs, all printed and finished in-house. Eco-Conscious Manufacturing: 100% Made in the USA in a solar-powered facility using sustainable birch and carbon-neutral shipping.

The new collections are available for purchase immediately. To view the full range of designs and custom finish options, consumers can visit the Official Woodsnap Shelving Collection online.

About Woodsnap:

Based in Riverside, California, Woodsnap is a family-owned company dedicated to sustainable craftsmanship and modern home organization. Operating out of a 100% solar-powered facility, Woodsnap is a premier manufacturer of 100% American-made wood decor. Originally pioneers in wood printing, the company continues to lead the industry in eco-friendly materials and carbon-neutral shipping practices.