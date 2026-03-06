New Interactive Sports Platform“Master Of The Bracket” Launches With Gamified Tournament Picks

MENAFN - GetNews)Sports fans have a new way to engage with their favorite tournaments following the launch of(masterofthebracket). The platform focuses on interactive gameplay, moving beyond static brackets to offer a dynamic experience for competitive fans and casual players alike.

​Master of the Bracket introduces a versatile approach to tournament participation. Users can choose their preferred style of play, whether they rely on deep sports knowledge or pure luck. The site offers three core ways to engage with live brackets:



​ Traditional Bracket Picking: The classic experience of selecting winners for every matchup.

​ Fantasy Picks: A strategic layer allowing players to build custom rosters and compete based on specific performance metrics. ​ The Random Spinning Wheel: A unique feature for those who want to leave their results to fate, using a randomized wheel to select winners instantly.

​"Our goal is to make the tournament experience accessible and fun for everyone," said Mark Overstreet, CEO. "Whether you are a fantasy expert or someone who just wants to spin a wheel and see what happens, Master of the Bracket provides a home for your game."

​Master of the Bracket is now live. To start playing, visit .

​ About Master of the Bracket:

Master of the Bracket is a gaming platform dedicated to tournament-style play. By offering traditional, fantasy, and randomized picking options, the site provides a customizable experience for sports fans of all levels for all major sports tournaments including but not limited to college basketball, pro basketball, college football, pro football, college baseball, college soccer, college volleyball, etc.