MENAFN - GetNews)



Kiev Home Renovations expands home remodeling services across Surrey and North Vancouver Kiev Home Renovations has expanded its residential remodeling and custom home construction services into North Vancouver, increasing project capacity across Surrey and the Lower Mainland.

SURREY, BC - Kiev Home Renovations now operates in North Vancouver as well as Surrey. The company expanded to meet steady demand for large home renovation projects across the Lower Mainland.

The Surrey-based company handles full interior remodels, kitchen and bathroom renovations, home additions, exterior upgrades, and custom home construction. With crews now serving North Vancouver, the company can take on projects in both cities at the same time.

Read more at:

Here is why this matters. Homeowners across the region continue to invest in full-home renovations, structural updates, and energy-saving improvements. More projects mean tighter contractor schedules. The company increased its project capacity to keep work moving across multiple municipalities.

Founder Sukhi said the decision came from long-term planning.

“We plan each renovation carefully and work closely with the homeowner,” said Sukhi.“Clients receive clear timelines, defined scope, and written cost outlines before construction begins.”

Next, look at homeowner trends. Many property owners choose to renovate instead of move. That choice keeps remodeling activity steady in established neighborhoods. In North Vancouver, projects include large interior remodels and custom home builds that replace older houses.

Each project starts with an on-site consultation. The team reviews the structure and confirms project feasibility. They outline the scope of work, discuss materials, and provide written cost estimates before construction starts. Clear documentation and scheduling guide each phase of the build.

Contractor availability continues to affect timelines in parts of British Columbia. By operating in both Surrey and North Vancouver, Kiev Home Renovations can manage scheduling across a wider service area.

The company also coordinates projects in nearby Lower Mainland communities. Teams follow phased construction plans, especially for full-home renovations and structural modifications.

Kiev Home Renovations has completed residential remodeling projects throughout Surrey and surrounding areas. The company now extends that work into North Vancouver as housing investment and redevelopment continue across the region.

Across British Columbia, many homeowners view renovation as a long-term property strategy. Kiev Home Renovations expanded its operations to meet that ongoing demand while keeping project planning structured and documented.

The company stated that it will continue monitoring renovation activity across the Lower Mainland and adjust crew allocation as project volume changes. Leadership expects steady interest in full-home remodels, additions, and custom builds throughout the year as homeowners upgrade existing properties rather than relocate.