Princess The Duck Killer: Oops! One Quacky Day Changed Everything

A Duck. A Dog. A Forever Home.

MARIETTA, GA - The farmer's prize duck was dead. Two dogs were taken to the pound. They feared euthanasia. It seemed like the end of the story.

It was only the beginning.

Princess and her puppy friend Moxie were taken to the dog pound after a duck attacked them. Moxie fought back. The duck did not survive. At the pound, they feared being euthanized.

Then a couple adopted a Princess. They took her on journeys. She became their beloved forever pet.

"Princess the Duck Killer " by Jan D. Thomas tells the story of Princess from the pound to adoption and trips she went on with her family to nice places.

Available now on Amazon.

About the Author

Jan D. Thomas was born at the Santa Rita copper mine in New Mexico and heard the blast of the first atomic bomb test as a child. He served four years in the United States Air Force, spent nearly three years in Spain, and earned an MDiv degree. His career included service as a warden in the New Mexico Corrections Department, prison ministry work, and founding faith-based programs. He served as the first National Director of Celebrate Recovery Inside. Married to his late wife Fern for 54 years, he now lives in the Mesilla Valley, where he has painted over 200 paintings and published a number of books. He is also coauthor of "Suppose Trees Could Talk" and“Echoes from the Southwest” with George Pintar.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press partners with authors to bring exceptional stories to readers worldwide, delivering books that captivate, challenge, and remain long after the final page.