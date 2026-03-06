MENAFN - GetNews) Manhattan Book Group has been ranked the #1 hybrid book publisher in the United States for 2026 by TechBullion. The recognition appears in TechBullion's article“7 Best Hybrid Book Publishers in the USA for 2026,” highlighting Manhattan Book Group's commitment to professional publishing services while allowing authors to retain creative control and ownership of their work.

Manhattan Book Group has been ranked #1 among the best hybrid book publishers in the United States for 2026, according to a new industry analysis published by TechBullion. The ranking appears in the article“7 Best Hybrid Book Publishers in the USA for 2026: Where Professional Publishing Meets Author Control.”

Read the full article:

In the TechBullion feature, Manhattan Book Group was recognized as the leading hybrid publisher for authors seeking a professional publishing experience while maintaining full ownership and creative control of their work. The publication notes that Manhattan Book Group stands out for combining professional publishing standards with a flexible author-first model.

The article highlights Manhattan Book Group's ability to deliver the quality and structure of traditional publishing while preserving the independence and control that many modern authors seek. Authors working with the company benefit from professional editing, design, global distribution, and marketing strategies designed to increase visibility and book sales.

Founded by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert, Manhattan Book Group has grown into one of the most recognizable hybrid publishers in the industry. The company's publishing model allows authors to retain their rights and royalties while partnering with an experienced team that manages production, distribution, and promotion.

Hybrid publishing has become an increasingly popular path for authors who want professional support without surrendering control of their intellectual property. By blending the strengths of traditional publishing with the flexibility of independent publishing, the model offers authors both credibility and ownership.

According to TechBullion's analysis, Manhattan Book Group continues to stand out in the competitive hybrid publishing landscape for its commitment to quality publishing and its focus on helping authors achieve meaningful exposure and long-term success.

About Manhattan Book Group

Manhattan Book Group is a New York City–based hybrid book publisher that combines elements of traditional publishing and self-publishing to provide a professional publishing experience while allowing authors to retain full rights and royalties. The company offers editorial services, book design, global distribution, and strategic marketing support for authors across a wide range of genres.