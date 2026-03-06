Schmitt Waterproofing Advises North Georgia Homeowners To Prepare Early For Spring Storm Season

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Schmitt Waterproofing"Schmitt Waterproofing advises North Georgia homeowners to prepare early for spring storms by inspecting drainage and foundation systems. Increased rainfall in March and the following months often reveals moisture issues developed during winter. The company recommends checking crawl spaces, sump pumps, and downspouts to prevent flooding and structural damage, while offering complimentary drainage evaluations throughout March to help homeowners address potential problems before peak storm season.

Cumming, GA - March 06, 2026 - As North Georgia enters the wettest months of the year, Schmitt Waterproofing is encouraging homeowners to inspect their properties for drainage and foundation issues before heavy spring storms arrive. Increased rainfall during March and the following months often exposes existing moisture problems that may have developed during winter.

Weather patterns across Forsyth, Fulton, Cherokee, and nearby counties typically bring prolonged rainfall during spring. Without proper drainage and waterproofing systems in place, even small issues can lead to flooded basements, standing water in crawl spaces, and long-term structural damage. Early inspection allows homeowners to identify potential concerns before they escalate during peak storm season.

“Most of the emergency calls we receive in April and May could have been prevented with early inspection and maintenance,” said Josh Schmitt, owner of Schmitt Waterproofing.“Spring rain exposes problems that have been developing quietly over the winter.”

Common warning signs homeowners should monitor include standing water in crawl spaces, musty odors inside the home, damp basement walls, sump pumps that have not been recently tested, and downspouts that discharge water too close to the foundation. To help homeowners prepare for seasonal rainfall, Schmitt Waterproofing is offering complimentary spring drainage evaluations throughout the month of March.

Services Offered by Schmitt Waterproofing

Schmitt Waterproofing provides specialized drainage, foundation, and waterproofing solutions designed to address moisture-related problems common in North Georgia homes. The company focuses on protecting residential properties from water intrusion while improving structural stability and long-term property value. Homeowners searching for solutions such as retaining walls in Cumming and drainage correction systems often rely on the company's expertise in regional soil and water management challenges.

Interior Drainage Systems

Interior drainage systems are designed to manage groundwater that enters the basement or foundation areas. These systems redirect water away from the structure through strategically installed drains and sump pump systems. Proper interior drainage helps prevent basement flooding, protects foundations from long-term moisture exposure, and improves indoor air quality.

Crawl Space Encapsulation

Crawl space encapsulation involves sealing crawl spaces with protective vapor barriers and moisture control systems. This service helps reduce humidity levels, prevents mold growth, and protects wooden structures from moisture damage. Encapsulation also improves overall energy efficiency and contributes to a healthier indoor environment for homeowners.

Sump Pump Installation and Backup Systems

Sump pumps play an essential role in removing water collected around foundations. Schmitt Waterproofing installs sump pump systems designed to efficiently manage water buildup and prevent basement flooding. Battery backup protection ensures the system continues operating during power outages, which often occur during severe storms.

Exterior Yard Drainage Solutions

Improper yard grading and drainage can cause water to accumulate around a home's foundation. The company provides exterior drainage solutions such as French drains, downspout extensions, and grading corrections to guide water safely away from the property. These systems help reduce the risk of foundation settlement and water intrusion during heavy rainfall.

About the Company

Schmitt Waterproofing is a North Georgia-based waterproofing and drainage company serving homeowners in Cumming, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Canton, and surrounding communities. The company is led by owner Josh Schmitt and focuses on providing customized solutions for foundation protection, crawl space moisture control, and drainage management. With owner-performed inspections and solutions tailored to the region's soil conditions, the company aims to help homeowners prevent costly water damage and maintain safe, dry foundations.