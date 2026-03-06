Bornotto Expands Fast EV Charger Installation Services In Longueuil With Certified Master Electrician Marc Girard

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Installing a home charging station should be simple, transparent, and done right the first time,” says Marc Girard, master electrician and lead installer at Bornotto.“Our goal is to make EV ownership easier for homeowners across Longueuil and the South Shore."bornotto launches electric vehicle charging station installation services across Longueuil, Saint-Hubert and Saint-Lambert. Led by master electrician Marc Girard, the company provides RBQ and CMEQ-certified installations, government rebate assistance, and rapid installation for residential EV charging stations.

Longueuil, Quebec - As electric vehicle adoption continues to accelerate across Canada, homeowners are increasingly looking for reliable solutions to install charging stations at home. bornotto, a Quebec-based EV charger installation service, is now launching its operations across Longueuil and Montreal's South Shore to meet the growing demand for safe, professional installations.

The company specializes in residential electric vehicle charging station installation and provides certified electrical work performed by RBQ and CMEQ-licensed professionals. bornotto's lead installer, Marc Girard, a master electrician based in Longueuil, oversees installations to ensure they comply fully with Quebec's Electrical Code and CSA standards.

“Installing a home charging station should be simple, transparent, and done right the first time,” says Girard.“We focus on providing quick installations, honest pricing, and expert guidance so homeowners can start charging their vehicles safely and efficiently.”

bornotto offers installation for a wide range of popular EV charging stations, including Tesla, Wallbox, EVDuty, Grizzl-E, Schneider Electric, and ChargePoint systems. The company provides full technical assessments to determine electrical capacity, panel compatibility, and installation requirements before work begins.

A key advantage for homeowners working with bornotto is assistance with government rebates and tax credits. Quebec residents may qualify for rebates of up to $1,000 through provincial programs, as well as potential federal incentives related to EV infrastructure.

The installation process is designed to be straightforward. Customers begin by requesting a free quote through the company's website. A technical evaluation follows to assess the electrical setup and installation feasibility. Once approved, certified electricians complete the installation, typically within one to two days.

Customer satisfaction has become a defining aspect of Bornotto's growth. The company currently maintains a 4.9 out of 5 rating based on more than 180 verified customer reviews from residents across Longueuil, Saint-Lambert, Saint-Hubert, and surrounding communities.

Homeowners consistently highlight the speed of installation, transparent pricing, and professionalism of the electricians involved.

Beyond installation, bornotto also offers ongoing support and warranties of up to five years covering parts, labor, and technical assistance. The company's goal is to provide long-term reliability for EV owners transitioning to home charging solutions.

With electric vehicle ownership rapidly increasing across Quebec, access to safe and compliant home charging infrastructure has become an essential part of the transition to sustainable transportation.

By combining certified electrical expertise, fast installation timelines, and assistance with rebates, bornotto aims to simplify EV charger installation for homeowners throughout the South Shore region.

