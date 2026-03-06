MENAFN - GetNews)



Las Vegas, NV - March 06, 2026 - Airnetic today announced a transition within its sales team as part of the company's continued growth and strategic focus. Rob Blankenship is no longer with the organization. Airnetic appreciates his contributions during his time with the company and wishes him well moving forward.

Airnetic is pleased to announce the appointment of Kennedy Mason to the sales team. In this role, Mason will support new and existing veterinary partners while helping expand Airnetic's presence in key markets. His addition reflects the company's continued investment in client relationships and long term growth.

Airnetic specializes in high flow oxygen systems engineered specifically for veterinary hospitals, specialty clinics, and emergency facilities. As veterinary medicine advances, reliable and scalable oxygen infrastructure plays a direct role in anesthesia delivery, surgical support, emergency response, and patient recovery. Airnetic's high flow veterinary oxygen systems are designed to provide consistent output, operational reliability, and performance aligned with modern clinical demands.

The company remains focused on expanding its national footprint while delivering oxygen solutions that support efficiency, clinical capability, and patient care standards. This transition marks the next phase of growth for Airnetic as demand for advanced veterinary oxygen systems continues to rise.

For additional information about Airnetic and its high flow veterinary oxygen systems, please contact the company directly.

About Airnetic

Airnetic provides high flow oxygen systems designed specifically for veterinary applications. The company partners with veterinary professionals to deliver dependable oxygen infrastructure that supports clinical performance and patient outcomes.