Manhattan Real Estate Attorney Peter Zinkovetsky Explains What Contingent Status Means In Real Estate Transactions

MANHATTAN, NY - Buyers and sellers entering real estate contracts in New York often encounter contingent status, a critical phase that determines whether a transaction will proceed to closing. Manhattan real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky of Avenue Law Firm ( ) explains what contingencies mean in purchase agreements and how they protect both parties during the transaction process.

According to Manhattan real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky, contingent status indicates that a buyer and seller have agreed on terms, but specific conditions must be satisfied before the sale can be finalized. These conditions typically include financing approval, satisfactory property inspections, acceptable appraisals, and clear title confirmation. "Contingencies exist to protect both sides of the transaction from unforeseen problems that could derail a deal," explains Zinkovetsky. "Understanding what each contingency requires and the deadlines involved is essential for anyone entering a real estate contract in New York."

Manhattan real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky notes that the distinction between contingent and pending status carries significant implications for both buyers and sellers. When a property is contingent, requirements such as mortgage approval or inspection results remain outstanding, and the transaction could still fall apart without breach of contract. Once all contingencies are satisfied, the status shifts to pending, signaling that the deal is in its final phase and moving toward closing.

Attorney Zinkovetsky highlights that Manhattan transactions commonly involve several core contingencies tailored to the local market. The financing contingency makes the purchase dependent on the buyer obtaining a mortgage commitment letter, typically within 30 to 45 days of contract signing. This provision specifies acceptable loan terms, including maximum interest rates and minimum loan amounts, and if the buyer cannot secure financing meeting those criteria, they may withdraw without forfeiting their deposit. For sellers, this contingency introduces timing uncertainty, which is why many prefer buyers with stronger financial qualifications or those willing to waive the financing condition altogether. Appraisal concerns in New York City co-op and condominium transactions are frequently addressed within the mortgage contingency language rather than as a standalone provision.

Co-op transactions in Manhattan present unique contingency considerations that differ from standard residential purchases. Co-op board approval contingencies are nearly universal in these deals, as boards retain broad discretion to accept or reject prospective buyers. The approval process requires submission of extensive financial documentation, personal references, and often an in-person interview. "The board approval process can extend the contingent period by 60 to 90 days or more," notes Zinkovetsky. "Sellers in co-op transactions accept this timeline because board approval is required regardless of who purchases the unit."

The firm also emphasizes that clear title contingencies play a particularly important role in Manhattan real estate. Title searches may uncover liens, unpaid taxes, boundary disputes, or other claims against a property. For co-ops and condominiums, unit-level liens and building-level financial obligations can affect individual units, making thorough title examination critical. Inspection contingencies are less common in New York City than in other markets, as many buyers complete inspections before signing the contract and negotiate any findings as part of the deal. When inspection contingencies are included, the clause should specify the inspection deadline, which defects trigger buyer rights, and how notice must be delivered. Under New York law, all contingency clauses must be in writing and incorporated into the signed purchase agreement to be enforceable, and vague language without objective criteria can render a contingency unenforceable.

Zinkovetsky advises that negotiating contingency terms requires balancing adequate protection with competitiveness, particularly in Manhattan's active market. Buyers who waive contingencies may strengthen their offers but accept significant risk, including purchasing a property as-is or committing to close even if financing falls through. Cash buyers frequently waive financing and appraisal contingencies, making their offers more attractive to sellers seeking certainty. "Buyers should avoid waiving critical contingencies solely to make their offer more competitive," Zinkovetsky advises. "The short-term advantage rarely outweighs the financial exposure that comes with giving up those protections."

When contingencies cannot be satisfied within agreed timeframes, buyers generally retain the right to cancel the contract and recover their earnest money deposit. The process requires written notice referencing the contingency clause before the deadline expires. For financing contingency failures, the buyer must demonstrate that the lender denied the application or offered unacceptable terms. Inspection contingencies often involve additional negotiation, as buyers may request repairs or price reductions before deciding whether to proceed. Disputes can arise when parties disagree about whether conditions were properly met or whether good-faith efforts were made, and such conflicts sometimes require legal intervention through the New York County Supreme Court to resolve.

For those navigating real estate transactions in Manhattan, consulting with an experienced real estate attorney may help ensure that contingency terms are properly drafted, negotiated, and enforced throughout the process.

