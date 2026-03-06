An International Women's Day Weekend Event Promises To Teach Us About The Depth And Breadth Of Women's Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 2nd Annual Women's Health Symposium will gather some of Calgary's leading women's health specialists for a day of education, advocacy, and hope.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary Health Foundation is co-hosting a full-day event tomorrow dedicated to women's health. On Saturday, March 7, 2026, the 2026 Women's Health Symposium, presented in partnership with the University of Calgary's O'Brien Institute, Calgary Public Library, and the Sex, Gender and Women's Health Research Hub, is the second edition of last year's hugely successful inaugural event. Organizers are inviting the public to celebrate International Women's Day by attending expert talks on a variety of women's health topics, visiting interactive booths, and watching a documentary screening on perimenopause.

Women's health, the theme of the symposium, is one of Calgary Health Foundation's fundraising priorities and a main reason why the organization continues to co-host the event.

"Each of us knows and cares about countless women. They are our mothers, sisters, wives, daughters, friends, colleagues, and mentors. Our lives are deeply intertwined, and yet despite decades of progress, the system we rely on to keep them healthy continues to lag in addressing their unique medical needs. Our intention behind co-hosting the Women's Health Symposium is to spotlight the breadth of women's health challenges, to showcase the experts working at the forefront of the field, to educate, and to empower women to advocate for their health. We also hope attendees leave the symposium compelled to give back-because women's health affects us all and needs our support." Paul Rossmann, President & CEO, Calgary Health Foundation.

Dr. Erin Brennand, department head for obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine and Alberta Health Services, Calgary Corridor, and a urogynecologist at the Calgary Pelvic Floor Clinic, has dedicated her career to advocating for women's health. She came up with the concept for the Women's Health Symposium to garner the necessary attention, advocacy, and funding needed to fill the gaps in women's healthcare.

Another example of Dr. Brennand's involvement in women's health initiatives is her work on the Suncor Women's Health Centre. Announced in February 2026, the expanded, modernized, and integrated facility will bring essential programs under one roof to improve access, reduce wait times, and enhance care for women in Calgary and across southern Alberta.

“The story of women's health is one of extraordinary advancement together with persistent gender inequity. In 2026, women are living longer and benefiting from breakthroughs in prevention, diagnostics, and treatment that were unimaginable a generation ago - yet critical gaps remain in research inclusion, timely diagnosis, equitable access, and health outcomes. Women's pain is still too often minimized, conditions that disproportionately affect women remain underfunded, and sex-specific differences are not consistently incorporated into care. The Women's Health Symposium is an opportunity to celebrate measurable progress while acknowledging, with clarity and resolve, that we still have work to do.” Dr. Brennand.

The symposium will feature eight informative educational sessions throughout the day. Session topics include osteoporosis, exercise in midlife, pelvic floor health, reproductive health privacy, premenstrual disorders-like Premenstrual Dysmorphic Disorder (PMDD)-ADHD in women, and menopause & hormonal health. Global News reporter, Leslie Horton, will return to emcee the event.

When not listening to one of the sessions, attendees can explore health-inspired interactive booths in the main library concourse.

The day will end with a special screening of The (M) Factor 2: Before the Pause Perimenopause. A prequel to the hugely successful, The (M) Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause, the new documentary builds on the conversation, this time by exposing into the untold realities of perimenopause.

The film will be followed by a 20-minute Q&A with a panel of women's health experts.

The 2026 Women's Health Symposium will be on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Calgary Central Library (800 3 St SE, Calgary, AB). Doors open at 9:00 AM with opening remarks scheduled for 9:15 AM. The formal program begins at 9:30 AM and runs until 4:15 PM. Speaker presentations will take place throughout the day in Patricia A. Whelan Performance Hall.

The event is free and open to the public. A free bagged lunch will be offered to the first 150 attendees.

For more information, visit: calgaryhealthfoundation/womens-health-symposium

