UAE Friday Sermon Urges Unity, Warns Against Rumours After 'Unlawful Attack'

PUBLISHED: Fri 6 Mar 2026, 2:25 PM



By: Sahim Salim



Worshippers were reminded of the Qurʾanic prayer for security as imams condemned aggression against innocent peopleAdd as a preferredsource on Google

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

The UAE's Friday sermon called on residents to remain united and mindful of misinformation following recent attacks on the country, highlighting the nation's unity and solidarity while reaffirming its resilience and commitment to security.

In the sermon delivered across mosques on Friday, worshippers were reminded of the Qurʾanic supplication of Prophet Ibrahim:“My Lord, make this land secure.”

“How could we not reflect on this supplication when we have all felt the blessing of security and safety within the UAE,” imams told worshippers, urging them to reflect on the stability the country has long enjoyed.

The sermon noted that the country had recently been exposed to what it described as an unlawful and unjustified attack that violated the norms of agreements and covenants.

“Those committing such violations do not respect the rights of neighbours nor the sanctity of this blessed month. There is no religion that can permit aggression against innocent people. No true faith allows the violation of innocent lives,” imams said, stressing that nothing can“ever justify attacking innocent, peaceful people”.

The sermon also emphasised that targeting gatherings of peaceful people constitutes transgression, citing Qurʾanic verses condemning those who break covenants and spread corruption on earth.

Addressing citizens and residents directly, the sermon highlighted the nation's strength during times of challenge.

“O people of the Emirates: Your homeland is a land of strength, dignity and honour - crises only increase it in strength, challenges only increase it in resilience, and hardships only increase its unity and solidarity.”

The message also praised the defensive readiness and professionalism of those tasked with protecting the country, describing their actions as examples of courage, foresight and sacrifice.

Worshippers were also urged to verify information and avoid spreading rumours during uncertain times.

The sermon called on residents to seek information only from official sources and warned against misinformation that could cause confusion or fear.

“Adhere to the instructions of the official authorities in all matters and create with your families quiet and peaceful moments that instil optimism and positivity in your homes.”

The sermon also praised the country's leadership for demonstrating wisdom and foresight in responding to recent developments.

Worshippers were encouraged to continue their daily lives with confidence while placing their trust in God.

“Go about your daily lives with confidence and ease and trust in Allah,” the sermon said, describing the UAE as a nation that values all who live in it and contribute to its prosperity.

The second sermon included prayers for the continued protection and stability of the UAE, asking for safety for its leadership, people and those residing on its land.

Worshippers also prayed for the protection of the nation's defenders and for the continued security and prosperity of the country.



