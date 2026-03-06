Dubai Issues New Law On Public Safety Up To Dh2 Million Fine

PUBLISHED: Fri 6 Mar 2026, 8:02 PM



By: Meher Dhanjal



The law aims to protect lives and property by reducing injuries, fatalities, and damage from accidentsAdd as a preferredsource on Google

A new law on public safety has been issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, which is set to go into effect on June 1, 2026.

The law will put a legislative framework into place that ensures high safety standards for individuals and property while supporting sustainable development.

The law aims to protect lives and property by reducing injuries, fatalities, and damage from accidents, ensuring the safety of public services and products in the market, and establishing clear preventive standards in line with best international practices.

Public safety measures will be enforced at venues and events, according to the law. It would also raise community safety awareness by engaging the public.

The law assigns Dubai Municipality's Environment, Health and Safety Agency, in coordination with relevant authorities, the responsibility to oversee and regulate public safety in the emirate, with clearly defined powers and responsibilities to effectively perform this role.

Public safety rules for venues

The law requires the following from venues and events:



Equipment standards

Adequate lighting and ventilation

Safe entry and exit

Limits on the number of people allowed inside to prevent overcrowding Noise level control to avoid hearing hazards and excessive sound exposure

It also requires them to provide:



Fire-fighting equipment

Emergency evacuation measures

First-aid supplies

Trained safety supervisors

Alarm systems

Safety signage Public safety management plan

The law also has public safety standards and requirements for maintenance activities of inhabited buildings and homes, electrical devices and equipment, and swimming pools and beaches.

Owners, operators, and service providers must comply with the law, related regulations, and guidelines stipulated by authorities to ensure public safety.

Responsibilities of the public

The public is also required to comply with all safety procedures, instructions, and guidelines in public spaces, entertainment venues, and events.

They must follow guidance on the use of equipment, machines, and tools, cooperate with public safety supervisors, and adhere to emergency evacuation procedures.

Additionally, they must observe permitted swimming times at beaches, avoid restricted areas reserved for staff or other unauthorised zones, and follow safety instructions when using equipment.

Handling explosives, fireworks, toxic or flammable materials, or other unsafe products without authorisation is banned under the law.

It is also forbidden for the public to place dangerous materials in waste containers or collection vehicles, to move or tamper with the containers, and open or interfere with manholes, sewer pipes, or stormwater drains.

The law also prohibits the use or sale of any tools, devices, or products intended for human use, entertainment, or education if they do not meet the public safety requirements. Items must also include safe-use instructions in both Arabic and English.

Violations and penalties

Anyone who violates the new law, its regulations, or guidelines may be fined between Dh500 and Dh1 million, with offences repeated within a year subject to a double fine of up to Dh2 million.

The Executive Council of Dubai will specify actions considered violations and the corresponding fines.

The Municipality and employees of relevant authorities designated by the Director General of Dubai Municipality have judicial enforcement powers to document violations, issue reports, and, if needed, involve the police.

The law grants any affected party the right to submit a written appeal against decisions, actions, or measures taken under this law within 10 working days of being notified.

Appeals are decided within 30 days by a committee appointed by the Director General of Dubai Municipality, the relevant authority, or an entity authorised by the Municipality. The committee's decision is final.

All affected parties must comply with the provisions of the new law within two years, with a possible one-time extension of the same period approved by The Executive Council based on the Municipality's recommendation.



