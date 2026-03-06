Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Makes Nasdaq Top Gainer List On News Of 60 Ghz Mmwave Technology Selected For Drone Identification System For Military Applications

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including tech and defense stocks issues a news and trading alert for Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO ) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top gainers list on drone military application news, currently trading at $1.5300, up 0.7190, gaining 88.46%.

AI news summary

Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) announced its 60 GHz mmWave technology was selected by Israeli defense contractor InTACT for a next-gen military drone IFF (Identification Friend or Foe) system. The tech provides secure, directional, low-detection communications ideal for contested electronic warfare environments and battery-powered drones. This highlights growing defense use of Peraso's unlicensed 60 GHz solutions.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) today announced that its 60 GHz millimeter-wave (mmWave) semiconductor technology has been selected by InTACT, an Israeli defense contractor, for use in a new drone Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) system designed to operate in highly contested electronic warfare environments.

As modern battlefields become increasingly saturated with unmanned systems, the ability to quickly and reliably identify friendly drones has become a critical operational requirement for military forces. InTACT's IFF system enables secure identification between drones and ground forces, allowing counter-drone systems and battlefield operators to determine whether aerial platforms are friendly or hostile.

At the core of the system, Peraso's 60 GHz beamforming wireless transceivers provide the communications backbone for highly directional, low-power links that reduce the likelihood of detection or interception, making them well suited for dense electronic warfare environments.

Full news

