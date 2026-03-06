Defense Tech Stocks Making Gains (NASDAQ: VWAV) (NASDAQ: PRSO) (NYSE:RTX) (NYSE:LMT)

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news and trading for defense tech related stocks as military operations spike investor interest.

Well-known defense stock Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is trading at $664.44, gaining $9.44, up 1.44%. RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is also up today, trading at $206.24, rising $2.38, up 1.17%. But investors are seeing better gains off of some of the smaller companies issuing news today.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ) announced today that C.M. Composite Materials Ltd. (“C.M.”), together with its wholly owned subsidiary FBM Composite Materials Ltd., has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a large industrial manufacturing group headquartered in India to explore the formation of a joint venture manufacturing platform for advanced aerospace and defense composite components.

The stock is trading up on news, currently at $7.52, up +0.29, gaining 4.01%, with a day's high of $7.83 on volume of over 400,000 shares.

VisionWave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) announced that its planned acquisition target, Israeli composite specialist C.M. Composite Materials Ltd., signed a non-binding MOU with a large Indian industrial group to explore a joint venture for manufacturing advanced aerospace and defense composite components in India proposed JV would leverage C.M.'s engineering expertise and the Indian partner's manufacturing scale, with majority ownership likely going to the Indian side. It aims to serve regional aerospace, defense, and industrial markets MOU is an early step toward satisfying a key closing condition for VisionWave's controlling acquisition of C.M., but definitive agreements are still needed. India is viewed as strategic due to its defense buildup, "Make in India" policy, large procurement needs, and strong ties to Israeli defense exports risks remain: the MOU is non-binding, C.M. has no current presence in India, and success depends on capital, regulatory approvals, and other factors outside the company's control. Failure to finalize the JV could derail the acquisition.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top gainers list on drone military application news, currently trading at $1.7900, up 0.9790, gaining 120.72% as of this report on a volume of over 274 million shares as of this report.

Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) announced its 60 GHz mmWave technology was selected by Israeli defense contractor InTACT for a next-gen military drone IFF (Identification Friend or Foe) system. The tech provides secure, directional, low-detection communications ideal for contested electronic warfare environments and battery-powered drones. This highlights growing defense use of Peraso's unlicensed 60 GHz solutions.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

