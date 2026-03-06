Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Authorities Urge Public To Remain Calm And Move To Safe Locations If Explosions Are Heard

2026-03-06 02:12:39
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In the interest of public safety, the competent authorities urge everyone, upon hearing the sound of explosions, to remain calm, act responsibly, and proceed immediately to a safe location, avoiding gatherings or staying in open areas due to the potential risks from falling shrapnel

Gulf Times

