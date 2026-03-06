Qatar Sends Fifth Identical Letter To UN, Security Council Regarding Latest Developments Of Iranian Attack On Its Territories

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar has sent a fifth identical letter to Secretary-General of the United Nations HE Antonio Guterres, and Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations and President of the Security Council for the month of March HE Michael Waltz, regarding the latest developments of the Iranian attack on its territories.

This attack constitutes a blatant violation of its national sovereignty, a direct threat to its security and territorial integrity, and an unacceptable escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.

The letter was sent by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani.

The letter noted the continued attacks targeting Qatari territories, explaining that the Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar announced on Thursday, March 5, 2026, that Qatar was subjected, starting at 11:51 AM, to several waves of missile attacks, consisting of 14 ballistic missiles and four drones launched from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The armed forces successfully intercepted 13 missiles, while the last missile fell in Qatari territorial waters. Four drones were also successfully intercepted without any casualties.

The letter clarified that all damages and losses resulting from the attacks will be assessed by the relevant authorities, adding that it will keep them informed of developments.

The letter reiterated the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of this attack and its right to respond in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, in a manner commensurate with the nature of the aggression, in defense of its sovereignty and to safeguard its security and national interests.

The State of Qatar also requested that this letter be circulated as an official document of the Security Council.