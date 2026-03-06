Swiss Parliament Focuses On Role Of Women In AI

Parliamentarians Eva Herzog and Maja Riniker and House of Representatives President Pierre-André Page welcomed the participants to the event, which was organised by the“Tag der Frau” (Women's Day) association.

In his speech, Page said Switzerland was closely following European legislation and needed to define its own rules.“Technology must be at the service of human beings, and never the other way round,” he said.

Women are still underrepresented in technology debates, which is why women's perspectives are needed, the parliament's services wrote in a press release.

The event was held for the third time in succession at the Federal Palace.

