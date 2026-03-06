Finexity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Finexity AG: FINEXITY Shares Now Also Tradable via Lang & Schwarz

06.03.2026 / 14:26 CET/CEST

FINEXITY Group, operator of a digital capital markets and trading infrastructure for tokenized securities and private market investments, announces that FINEXITY shares are now additionally tradable through the system of Lang & Schwarz TradeCenter AG & Co. KG (L&S).

Lang & Schwarz operates one of Germany's leading platforms for over-the-counter (OTC) securities trading. In particular, the extended trading hours compared with most traditional stock exchanges provide investors with additional opportunities to trade FINEXITY shares both before and after regular exchange trading hours. Many neo-brokers, including Trade Republic, utilize this trading venue.

“Trading via Lang & Schwarz opens up additional opportunities for the company. We expect this to further improve the tradability and liquidity of our shares. It represents another important component as we continue to expand FINEXITY Group's presence in the capital markets,” said Paul Huelsmann, Chief Executive Officer of FINEXITY Group.

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute a public offering or a solicitation of a public offering of securities, particularly within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).

About FINEXITY

FINEXITY operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,0001 registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.

This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.



Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 25 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.

1FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.

More information at:

