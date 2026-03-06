Partners Group Announces Credit Rating From Moody's Ratings
This week Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, received a credit rating from Moody's Ratings, in addition to the credit rating provided by Fitch Ratings in 2024.
Reflecting the firm's disciplined financial policy and focused long-term growth strategy, the new rating is consistent with the existing assessment of Partners Group's financial strength. Moody's Ratings has assigned Partners Group an A3 rating, with a stable outlook. Fitch Ratings previously assigned Partners Group an A- rating, also with a stable outlook.
Joris Gröflin, Chief Financial Officer, Partners Group, states:“The investment grade ratings we have received from both agencies are a testament to the financial stability of our firm. With two public ratings, we have increased the flexibility in funding our continued growth.”
