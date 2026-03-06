TRADE SHOWS: IEG, OUTSTANDING RESULTS FOR KEY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO WITH +10% TOTAL VISITORS AND +9% FROM ABROAD

IEG - Italian Exhibition Group SpA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The Italian Exhibition Group event on energy transition closes at Rimini Expo Centre with over 1,000 exhibitors, 530 hosted buyers and delegations from 59 countries, Italy, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY – The Energy Transition Expo, IEG - Italian Exhibition Group's event of reference in Europe, Africa, and the Mediterranean basin, came to a close today at Rimini Expo Centre after another intense edition full of new developments with results exceeding expectations.



Total attendance grew by 10%, with foreign visitors up by 9% and a strong presence of investors 125,000 square meters of exhibition space and 24 halls, more than 1,000 exhibiting brands, of which 320 from abroad, showcased the most innovative products, solutions and technologies in the seven energy transition sectors. 530 hosted buyers and delegations from 59 countries were in attendance thanks to the support of the Italian Trade Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI). 412 journalists from around the world were accredited.With 160 high-quality and rigorously scientific conferences, KEY 2026 confirmed its status as one of Europe's most important energy events. Standing out due to the completeness of its exhibition and content, the show covered the most relevant issues of energy evolution with a specific focus on finance and the importance of energy efficiency for decarbonization, the development of energy storage solutions, and the growing use of AI to optimise power grids event, inaugurated by the Italian Minister of Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, showcased European and non-European industrial and technological expertise while promoting international cooperation, particularly with the African continent in the new Africa Investment HUB area and green jobs were the focus of the Innovation District, within the Expo, with 32 innovative start-ups and SMEs and the Green Jobs&Skills initiative, which fostered the encounter between job supply and demand in the field of sustainability conjunction with KEY, a new edition of the DPE – International Electricity Expo also took place with focus on electricity generation, transmission, distribution, safety and automation ecosystems. The Event was organised by Italian Exhibition Group in collaboration with the Distributed Generation Association, a confederate of ANIMA Confindustria, and Federazione ANIE. KEY – The Energy Transition Expo will be back at Rimini Expo Centre from 10th to 12th March 2027. Photo -

