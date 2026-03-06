Govt Working On Plans To Support Exporters Amid Middle East Crisis: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the government is actively engaging with exporters and exploring policy measures to support them amid trade disruptions linked to the ongoing tensions in West Asia in Middle East.

Speaking on the situation, Goyal said an inter-ministerial group has been regularly interacting with exporters to assess the impact of the evolving geopolitical developments and gather feedback from industry stakeholders.

He indicated that the government is working on ways to provide reassurance and support to exporters facing potential supply chain or logistics challenges.

“Every day the inter-ministerial group talks to the exporters. They take feedback, and we will not be found wanting in supporting our exporters in any way,” the minister said, adding that the government expects exporters to continue fulfilling commitments made to global buyers in both goods and services.

Goyal noted that the government would deploy policy instruments and export promotion initiatives to help businesses navigate disruptions. He said instructions have already been issued over the past two days and further steps could be formalised after additional consultations.

The minister also said the government is in dialogue with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and shipping companies to address logistics concerns arising from the conflict and ensure smoother trade operations.

Reiterating the government's commitment to industry, Goyal said India intends to maintain its reputation as a reliable trading partner by honouring international commitments despite external challenges.

(KNN Bureau)

