The Hidden Challenges Leaders Face When Scaling Agile Across Large Organizations

While the approach is great for smaller teams, as it is easier to guide and manage, scaling it at the organisational level puts the leaders through many challenges. The current article lists out the challenges faced by the leaders in scaling agile at the enterprise level and strategies to overcome them.

What is Successful Agile Transformation?

A successful agile transformation in the organisation improves team collaboration and accelerates adaptability and project delivery. It is important for the leaders to acknowledge the challenges and handle them proactively to maximise the full potential of agile methodologies at scale.

Recognising agile challenges early allows the leaders to implement tailored solutions to streamline Agile transformation, ensuring seamless transition. If you are struggling to scale, agile, leading SAFe training will help in scaling agile at the enterprise level.

What are the Hidden Challenges while Scaling Agile Transformation? Cultural Resistance

Cultural resistance is a major challenge faced by leaders in scaling agile transformation in the organisation. As the teams become deeply involved in the existing hierarchical structures, they become resistant to accepting collaborative approaches and decentralised self-organising methodologies.

Also, employees may be afraid to surrender control due to uncertainty about their roles in project management in a collaborative environment. Resistance to change may emerge due to many other factors, like lack of trust among teams, resistance to adopting new ways of working, and uncertainty towards agile practices.

Strategy

The leaders must deploy concrete efforts to overcome resistance to change while scaling agile practices. They need to engage employees in the transformation process by fostering open communication. They can foster a shared understanding of agile methodologies by providing the training needed to adopt new approaches that promote experimentation and innovation.

Evolution in Technology

The evolution of technology is another major hindrance to scaling agile at the enterprise level. The companies may have to replace their existing technology to scale agile at the enterprise level.

Technology silos are a major setback for scaling agile practices. Different tools used in the organisation to track and measure performance may disconnect the teams from the strategic goals.

Strategy

The leaders align tools and technology at the tactical level to scale agile at the enterprise level. The tools and technology required to scale agile practices vary depending on the organisational maturity of the organisation.

If the organisation has already implemented agile practices at the team level, the leaders may have to implement technical solutions that improve transparency and collaboration across the organisation. Other companies need technological investments that go beyond individual teams to make value delivery simple and structured.

Coordinating Multiple Teams Effectively

Alignment between multiple teams across the organisation poses challenges while scaling agile at the enterprise level. It becomes quite difficult to coordinate across multiple teams when they use different frameworks. Also, clear communication across multiple teams becomes tricky, and it may slow down the project's progress.

The leaders also find it challenging to manage the dependencies as the teams grow; they may find it difficult to prioritise work and deliver it effectively.

Strategy

The leader must loop the teams by providing them with regular updates and establishing transparency throughout the process to ensure alignment across multiple teams. They should choose a consistent framework throughout the process and guide the teams to achieve consistency so that they can work collectively towards shared goals.

The leaders should conduct regular meetings to manage the dependencies across the teams using tools like Jira or Trello. Mapping the dependencies between the teams may help the leaders in early identification of bottlenecks. The leaders should design work to be independent wherever possible to reduce dependency issues.

Navigating the Agile Transformation from Small to Large Teams

Moving agile practices from small teams to multiple teams across the organisation is a common practice, but it often presents many challenges, such as integrating technology and managing the work in the new process.

The communication is easy, and the decisions are fast while using agile practices for the smaller teams, which is not the same when spread across multiple teams.

While scaling agile across multiple teams, communication becomes complex and dependencies increase, leading to a lack of alignment among teams. Also, the leaders find it difficult to preserve the autonomy of the teams while introducing a new structure in the organisation.

Strategy

The leaders should initiate scaling the agile process across the teams when the workload surpasses. They should set achievable goals and facilitate coordination across multiple teams while scaling.

Cultivating a Shared Mindset Across the Teams

An agile transformation that worked organically well across smaller teams may become fragmented when spread across multiple teams. Though they follow agile ceremonies, the teams lose sight of the agile manifesto due to the changes in the work process and rely on process compliance rather than agility. Scaling agile across the functions becomes difficult.

Strategy

To cultivate a shared mindset across teams, the leaders should shift the mindset towards shared goals by defining ownership and establishing clear trust among the teams. They should encourage experimentation and normalise failures as a learning opportunity. They should prioritise outputs over outcomes.

By creating a safe environment for the teams to experiment, the leaders can sustain an agile culture in the organisation. Scaling agile across the teams is not about multiplying ceremonies but about establishing clarity and making the alignment between the teams organic.

Conclusion

While scaling agile across multiple teams, the leaders should encourage a culture of continuous learning to improve the process and practice at the enterprise level. They should establish feedback loops at every stage of scaling agile practices to gain necessary insights and drive corrective actions.

They should embrace change as a natural part of the agile journey and stay adaptable to the changing priorities. Through continuous improvement and adaptability, the leaders can make the teams and organisations realise the full benefits of scaling agile in the organisation.