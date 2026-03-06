Echoes Of Eternity: Xuefeng Ma Weaves Ancient Poetry Into Modern Canvas

MENAFN - USA Art News) In the vibrant tapestry of contemporary art, there are artists whose journeys defy conventional paths, weaving diverse experiences into a singular, compelling vision. Xuefeng Ma, an artist whose roots are deeply embedded in the rich literary traditions of Beijing, China, has embarked on such an extraordinary odyssey. Now residing in the sun-drenched city of Barcelona, Spain, Xuefeng Ma has transitioned from a celebrated writer to an evocative painter, creating a distinctive body of work that translates the profound beauty and philosophical depth of classical Chinese Tang and Song dynasty poetry into a breathtaking visual language.

Her art is not merely an aesthetic display but a profound dialogue between ancient wisdom and modern sensibility, a bridge built with brushstrokes and vibrant hues that connects diverse cultures and timeless human emotions. Through her canvases, Xuefeng Ma invites viewers into an immersive experience, where colors and forms become vessels for centuries-old reflections on life, love, death, and the vast expanse of time.

From Pen to Palette: A Journey Reimagined

Xuefeng Ma's artistic journey is as unique as the creations it yields. Born in Beijing, China, her early life was dedicated to the mastery of language and literature. With a professional background in Chinese language and literature and years of honing her craft as a writer, Xuefeng Ma possessed a deep understanding of narrative, symbolism, and the nuanced expression of human emotion through words. This literary foundation, far from being a diversion, laid the groundwork for her later artistic explorations.

In 2017, a pivotal chapter began as she moved to Barcelona, Spain. It was here, amidst a new cultural landscape, that her dormant passion for painting was reawakened. What began as a fascinating bridge between her past and future, involved the meticulous hand-copying of world literary classics such as Miguel de Cervantes'“Don Quixote,” Goethe's“Faust,” and Shakespeare's five great tragedies-all in Chinese. This painstaking process, an act of reverence for the written word, slowly began to intertwine with visual expression.“In copying, I painted. In painting, through art, I sought to rebuild life and find its true power and soul,” she reflects.

She candidly shares a crucial turning point:“I had studied painting when I was young, but gave it up due to the necessities of survival.” However, retirement and the supportive environment of her family in Barcelona provided the perfect impetus to formally pick up the brush once more. This return to art was not merely a hobby but a profound calling, a mission to translate her extensive emotional and intellectual repertoire, once confined to the written page, onto the vibrant canvas. Her motivation crystallized: to use art as a means to explore“life's power, individual awakening, the value of life, and the pursuit of freedom.”

The Language of Color: Xuefeng Ma's Poetic Visuals

Xuefeng Ma's unique artistic style is a captivating fusion of tradition and innovation, deeply rooted in the evocative power of classical Chinese poetry and expressed through a vibrant contemporary aesthetic. She describes her work as using“saturated colors to distill human emotions into symbolic imagery, transcending the superficiality of concrete representation to reach the core of emotional structure.” This approach allows her to delve into the intangible, creating visual metaphors that resonate with universal human experiences.

Her technique is equally distinctive, characterized by“floating colors, dripping lines, and splashed shapes” that aim to establish a primal connection with the essence of human life. This dynamic interplay of elements creates a sense of movement and fluidity, inviting viewers to explore the underlying energies and rhythms of existence. The materials she employs further highlight this cross-cultural dialogue: she works with traditional Chinese Xuan paper cardstock and Chinese painting pigments, alongside Western canvases and acrylic paints. Her tools-the precise Chinese brush and the expressive palette knife-further symbolize the delicate balance she strikes between Eastern refinement and Western boldness.

The core of Xuefeng Ma's artistic endeavor lies in her ability to translate the profound“imagination of classical Chinese Tang and Song dynasty poetry” into a visual realm. She cites Li Shangyin (c. 813–858), a celebrated Tang poet known for his intricate compositions, symbolic allusions, rich vocabulary, and subtle exploration of deep emotions. Li Shangyin's aesthetic core-symbolic“ménglóng” (misty, obscure) and polysemy-where human emotions interweave with natural imagery, leaves infinite room for interpretation and imagination. Xuefeng Ma channels this poetic ethos, transforming the abstract beauty and philosophical weight of these verses into tangible, mesmerizing paintings.

The themes she explores most often-the birth and process of life, the relationship between humanity and nature, and the emotional resonance between ancient Chinese poets and people today-all flow from this poetic wellspring. Her creative process is inspired by a holistic engagement with life:“reading philosophical books, experiencing the full cycle of human life-birth, aging, sickness, death-and reflecting on daily life, including missing family and friends in China while in Spain.” These inspirations feed into her canvases, imbuing them with depth, introspection, and a universal sense of connection.

Bridging Worlds: Achievements and Future Horizons

Xuefeng Ma's dedication and unique vision are quickly gaining international recognition. Her first major milestone is the upcoming“爱的无题–马雪枫艺术展” (Untitled Love - Ma Xuefeng Art Exhibition), a solo exhibition slated for April 10-12, 2026, at the prestigious Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France. This event marks a significant moment in her career, being her inaugural solo show, and is a collaborative effort jointly organized by cultural institutions from Beijing (China), France, and Spain. It promises to be a vibrant showcase of East-West cultural and artistic exchange, offering visitors an unparalleled opportunity to experience the unique blend of poetic depth and visual intensity that defines her work.

Looking ahead, Xuefeng Ma has ambitious plans that underscore her commitment to sharing her art globally. She aims to participate in the Chinese Art Special Exhibition Week at the Venice Biennale, a renowned international art exhibition that would further elevate her presence on the world stage. Beyond this, she seeks to engage in various other domestic and international art exhibitions, continuing to build bridges between cultures and centuries through her compelling narratives in color.

Her overarching goal remains consistent: to invite“more art lovers into ancient yet fresh poetic landscapes in a cross-cultural art world.” She envisions a space where viewers see“not just colors and shapes, but also the ancient Chinese poets' reflections on life, love, death, and the perception of time.” This aspiration is a testament to her profound belief in the power of art to transcend linguistic and cultural barriers, fostering a deeper understanding of our shared humanity.

A Call to Awaken the Soul

Xuefeng Ma stands as a compelling figure in the contemporary art scene, an artist whose work embodies a powerful synthesis of literary heritage and visual innovation. Her journey from the nuanced world of Chinese literature to the expansive realm of painting is a testament to the transformative power of art, and her canvases serve as gateways to an emotional and philosophical landscape rich with ancient echoes and modern resonance.

Through her vibrant colors and symbolic forms, she invites us to pause, reflect, and connect with the timeless human questions that have captivated poets and thinkers for millennia. Her art is a gentle yet powerful reminder of the enduring beauty of classical poetry, rendered anew for a global audience, fostering a dialogue that is both intellectually stimulating and deeply moving. As Xuefeng Ma herself articulates, her art is a journey towards profound self-discovery and empowerment.“Let us immerse ourselves in art,” she urges,“rebuild life, and find our true selves.”