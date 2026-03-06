Investornewsbreaks Volitionrx Limited (NYSE American: VNRX) Completes Automation Validation For Nu.Q Vet Cancer Test In Japan

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) VolitionRx (NYSE American: VNRX) announced the successful validation and verification of the chemiluminescent immunoassay version of its Nu.Q Vet Cancer Test with Fujifilm Vet Systems Co. Ltd in Japan, enabling full automation in central laboratories through the IDS i10 automated analyzer platform. The company said the transition from manual plates to automated processing is expected to support faster turnaround and higher throughput as demand grows, with more than 1,700 veterinary hospitals in Japan already registered to use the test. Volition highlighted Japan's approximately seven million pet dogs and noted the automated platform aligns with the same system used for its human Nu.Q Cancer, Nu.Q NETs and Nu.Q Discover products, underscoring cross-platform synergy.

About Volition

About Volition: Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

