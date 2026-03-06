CARE Implements Range Of Projects To Strengthen Humanitarian Response, Community Sustainability

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra)-- Through its diverse portfolio of projects, CARE Jordan is working to strengthen humanitarian response and promote community sustainability for a large number of families, reinforcing its role as a long-term partner in resilience, innovation, and sustainable development.CARE Jordan operates across the Kingdom and inside refugee camps, guided by three main strategic pillars: Respond, Sustain, and Rise. These pillars reflect a model that combines emergency assistance with climate-smart solutions, economic empowerment, and locally led partnerships.CARE Jordan Country Director Malek Abdeen said the organization fully recognizes Jordan's unique context as a country facing water scarcity, economic pressures, and the continued impacts of regional crises. CARE Jordan continues to play a central role in humanitarian programming, particularly in Azraq Camp for Syrian refugees. Through its community centers, the organization provides mental health and psychosocial support services, including individual counseling, group therapy, and community-based interventions aimed at strengthening coping mechanisms and social cohesion.He emphasized that CARE's programs align with Jordan's national strategies and modernization frameworks and are implemented in partnership with relevant ministries and institutions. CARE is currently implementing a large-scale cash assistance program across the Kingdom, enabling families to prioritize their urgent needs with dignity and flexibility. Food parcel distributions also continue inside camps to support refugee families facing economic hardship and food insecurity.He noted that, given Jordan's position among the most water-scarce countries in the world, CARE has invested in innovative agricultural solutions designed to reduce water consumption while strengthening food security and livelihoods. In the past period, hydroponic farming systems were established in partnership with local community-based organizations, including Al-Irfan Association in North Azraq and Nashmiyat Al-Badia Association, in addition to hydroponic units installed inside Azraq Camp.He added that CARE also supports clean energy initiatives. In collaboration with the Ministry of Youth, the organization installed two solar energy systems in youth centers in Karak Governorate. Hundreds of young people benefit daily from these upgraded facilities, which provide spaces for learning, sports, and community activities powered by clean energy, helping promote a culture of sustainability among younger generations.Abdeen noted that unemployment remains one of Jordan's most pressing challenges. CARE has therefore worked with national institutions and private sector actors to explore practical pathways linking youth skills with labor market needs, aiming to reduce the gap between education and employment through capacity building, market-relevant skills development, and structured youth engagement with the private sector.He affirmed that CARE will continue advancing its humanitarian mission in Jordan, where it has operated for nearly 80 years, working to combat poverty, provide emergency relief to those in need, support sustainable development, empower women, deliver humanitarian assistance to refugees and host communities, and design projects that respond to climate change challenges