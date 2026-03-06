Qatar Tourism Confirms Readiness To Support Visitors Amid Current Regional Conditions

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) atar Tourism affirmed its continued commitment to supporting visitors and working closely with partners in the tourism and hospitality sectors to ensure that guests in the State of Qatar receive the necessary assistance and services during the current period.

In a statement Friday, Qatar Tourism said: "To further support visitors during this period, Qatar Tourism has strengthened its tourism hotline (106) to assist guests with any inquiries related to the current circumstances".

The statement added:" Travelers are advised to wait for official communication from their airline regarding travel arrangements".

"We strongly encourage all visitors to monitor updates from official government and aviation sources and to rely exclusively on verified channels for accurate information," the statement concluded.

Gulf Times

