CVS Health: Strengthening Health Through Housing

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on CVS Health Company News

At CVS Health® we know that housing is health care. That's why we've invested $2.1 billion to create, preserve and renovate 118,000 affordable housing units in more than 1,400 neighborhoods nationwide. By addressing social determinants of health and providing families with safe, stable homes, we're making it possible for thousands of people to succeed in life. Keli Savage, AVP of Impact Investment Strategy, is at the heart of it as she works to ensure our philanthropic and business commitments come to life in the communities we serve.

Press play: Watch as we visit a beautiful New Orleans apartment complex, a CVS Health investment, and meet an 80-year-old grandmother and former nurse, to learn firsthand how her new home has brought her security and joy after a lifetime of public service.

