International Women's Day: Strengthening An Inclusive Workplace Culture And Supporting STEM Education

MENAFN - 3BL) To mark International Women's Day, SLB's Connect Women employee resource group is bringing employees and external speakers together through a series of local and global webinars, events and roundtables that enable participants to exchange perspectives, broaden understanding and foster inclusion.

The group, which marks its 20th anniversary next year, promotes collaboration, professional development and an inclusive environment for employees of all genders across SLB's global organization.

Marking milestones

SLB began recruiting women into field operations roles in the late 1970s. Now in its centennial year, the company continues to build a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture, including strengthening the representation of women across technical disciplines and at all levels of SLB.

These efforts have been recognized externally, including in the Culture Catalyst, Inclusion and Transparency categories at the World 50 Inclusion and Diversity Impact Awards.

Leadership in energy

SLB employees are also being recognized externally for their leadership across the energy sector. For the third consecutive year, SLB team members have been named to the 20 Under 40 Energy Women Rising Stars list.

Pearl Chu, SLB's director of Technical Domains and University Relations, took on a leading role at the Women's Global Leadership Conference in Energy, serving as chairperson of the conference and as a member of its advisory board. Chu has also been named a 2026 Influential Women in Energy honoree.

Supporting STEM education

As part of its broader educational outreach, SLB supports Faculty for the Future fellowships, which enable women to pursue PhD and postdoctoral science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) research at universities and research institutions worldwide. This year, fellowship recipients are participating at women-in-STEM events hosted at several SLB locations.

Looking ahead

“By encouraging an inclusive culture where people can develop their skills and pursue growth opportunities, we help strengthen our workplace,” says Carlos Sarmiento, director of Culture, Diversity and Inclusion at SLB.“This includes supporting STEM education as well as mentorship and community initiatives that help inspire the next generation.”

Discover more about SLB's culture here and in the company's Sustainability Report.

