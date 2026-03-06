Moi Urges Public To Avoid Stockpiling, Confirms Markets And Healthcare Facilities Operating Normally
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior has issued a public notice urging the public to maintain responsible consumption of goods and avoid unnecessary stockpiling.
The notice, issued around 6pm on Friday, March 6, 2026, affirmed that markets and healthcare institutions across the country are operating normally.
It also confirmed that sufficient strategic stocks of food and medical supplies are available to ensure the continuity of supplies and meet the needs of the community in accordance with approved emergency plans.
