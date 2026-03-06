Permanent Presentative To UN Partakes In GCC Ambassadors' Meeting With President Of 80Th UN General Assembly

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani participated in a meeting of the Permanent Representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to the United Nations with the President of the 80th United Nations General Assembly HE Annalena Baerbock to discuss the ongoing Iranian attacks targeting GCC states.

The GCC permanent representatives affirmed the unified position of the Council's member states in condemning these attacks, stressing the importance of respecting the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, and ensuring the security and stability of the region.

They also stressed that the Iranian attacks on their territories represent an unacceptable escalation that cannot be justified under any pretext or justification.

For her part, HE the President of the UN General Assembly affirmed her condemnation of the Iranian attacks on GCC states, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law and an unjustified expansion of the conflict.