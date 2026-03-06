Statement From Assistant Secretary Dylan Johnson On Ensuring The Safety Of American Citizens In The Middle East

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Since February 28, nearly 24,000 American citizens have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East.

These figures do not include the many Americans who have safely relocated to other countries or those who have departed the Middle East but are still in transit back to the United States.

The Department continues to proactively call American citizens to offer charter flight or ground transport travel assistance.

Several flights have safely returned hundreds of Americans to the United States with additional flights scheduled to take place over the coming days, as security conditions allow.

Commercial flight availability across the region continues to improve with commercial options available in most of the region.

American citizens in Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Israel in need of travel assistance should complete the Crisis Intake Form. By completing this form, American citizens in those countries will directly receive information about upcoming charter aviation and ground transportation options.

Through the State Department's 24/7 Task Force, we have directly assisted nearly 13,000 Americans abroad, offering security guidance and travel assistance.

The State Department will continue to actively assist any American citizen who wishes to depart the Middle East, to do so.

Americans in the Middle East who need assistance can call the U.S. Department of State, 24/7, at +1-202-501-4444.