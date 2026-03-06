Stanton University Introduces Dual Enrollment Opportunity For High School Students And International Learners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Stanton University announced the launch of a Dual Enrollment opportunity designed to allow high school students, including international students interested in continuing their education in the United States, to enroll in university-level courses while completing their secondary education.

The initiative aims to provide motivated students with early exposure to higher education, helping them earn college credits and prepare for a smooth transition into university studies. Through this opportunity, students will be able to experience college-level learning while still completing their high school education.

The Dual Enrollment program is open to qualified high school juniors and seniors as well as international students who are planning to pursue higher education in the United States and would like to begin their academic journey early. Courses will be offered through flexible formats, including online and hybrid delivery, making participation possible for students both locally and internationally.

University representatives explained that the initiative reflects Stanton University's commitment to expanding access to education and supporting students who are seeking pathways to study in the United States.

“Providing early access to university-level education allows students to build confidence, strengthen academic skills, and better understand the expectations of higher education,” a university representative said.“For international students, this opportunity can serve as an important first step toward continuing their studies in the United States.”

Students participating in the program may enroll in selected introductory courses designed to provide foundational knowledge and essential academic skills. By successfully completing these courses, students can earn college credits that may apply toward future undergraduate programs.

Dual enrollment programs have become an increasingly popular model in higher education because they allow students to accelerate their academic progress while gaining valuable experience in a university learning environment. For international students in particular, such opportunities can help them adapt to the U.S. educational system and prepare for long-term academic success.

Stanton University plans to collaborate with schools, counselors, and educational partners to identify eligible students and provide academic guidance throughout the program.