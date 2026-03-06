MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sasha's Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest's pet care industry ( ), announced today its ongoing endorsement of National Pet Vaccination month in March in the United States and the UK.

National Pet Immunization (or Pet Vaccination) Month is an awareness campaign focused on keeping dogs and other pets up to date on core and lifestyle vaccines (like distemper, parvovirus, leptospirosis, rabies, and Bordetella). It's intended to remind owners to review records, schedule boosters, and talk with their vet about individual risk factors.

The month was created to close the gap between what veterinarians recommend and what pet owners actually do, since preventable infectious diseases still cause serious illness and death in under‐vaccinated dogs. It emphasizes that vaccination is an ongoing preventive program, not a one‐time puppy series, and that maintaining herd‐level immunity in the dog population reduces outbreaks in communities.

“Core vaccines are the set that virtually every dog should have, regardless of lifestyle, because they prevent severe, and often fatal diseases and in the case of rabies protect human health,” said Dan McFadden, founder and owner of Sasha's Pet Resort in Redmond, Washington.“We require proof of vaccination along with pending dates of future vaccinations for every dog that patronizes our facility.”

Core dog vaccines Include:

.Distemper – A highly contagious viral disease that affects respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems; often included in a combo shot.

.Parvovirus – Causes severe, often bloody diarrhea and life‐threatening dehydration, especially in puppies.

.Adenovirus (hepatitis) – Protects against infectious canine hepatitis, typically combined with distemper and parvo (DHP/DHPP/DAPP).

.Rabies – Required by law in most areas; protects against a universally fatal, zoonotic virus transmissible to people.

.Bordetella is a highly contagious bacterium (Bordetella bronchiseptica) that causes kennel cough (infectious tracheobronchitis) in dogs, leading to a persistent, honking cough, nasal discharge, and sometimes mild fever.

Many vets also strongly emphasize leptospirosis as“core” or“core‐plus,” especially in areas with wildlife, standing water, or dog‐dense communities, because it's both serious and zoonotic.



About Sasha's Pet Resort

Sasha's Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest's pet care industry, is embarking on an exciting new chapter designed to build resilience and foster growth in an evolving marketplace. Recognizing the shifting landscape of pet ownership and business operations post-pandemic, the company is evolving an ambitious e-commerce platform that promises to bring the latest innovations in pet care directly to industry professionals.

For more information visit sashspr


