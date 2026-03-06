Hazmat Safety Consulting Announces 2026 Leadership Webinar Series Schedule

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC), a leading authority in dangerous goods regulatory compliance and risk management, has officially released the full schedule for its 2026 HazMat Safety Consulting Leadership Webinar Series and opened registration for the first half of 2026. Led by former U.S. DOT PHMSA regulators and senior hazardous materials experts, the monthly program is designed for professionals responsible for managing regulatory risk in the movement, storage, and handling of hazardous materials.

Webinars will be held live on the second Tuesday of each month from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT. Information about the 2026 series is now open at:

. This series equips leaders with the regulatory foresight, risk intelligence, and practical guidance needed to move from reactive compliance to proactive risk management. All webinars will be hosted live on LinkedIn Live, here:

“Hazardous materials safety is no longer just a compliance function-it is a leadership imperative,” said Ryan Paquet, President of HazMat Safety Consulting.“This is not regulatory theory-this series offers applied intelligence for organizations where failure is not an option.”

As regulatory requirements evolve and enforcement intensifies worldwide, organizations face increasing pressure to protect people, infrastructure, and operations while maintaining compliance. Drawing on the combined regulatory and engineering insight of HazMat Safety Consulting and the Americase family of brands, the series helps organizations translate regulatory complexity into practical action, strengthening hazard communication, risk intelligence, and leadership decision-making.

Registration is open for the March 10th webinar, here.

Building a Safety Culture that Drives Compliance

March 10, 2026 | 11:00am – 12:00pm CT

Culture is compliance's strongest safeguard – build it right from the top down.

This session explores how leadership-driven safety culture becomes an organization's strongest safeguard against regulatory risk. Designed for Operations Managers, Safety Directors, HR Leaders, and EHS Coordinators, this webinar moves beyond procedural compliance to focus on the structural and behavioral foundations that sustain it.

Led by HazMat Safety Consulting's Barbara Lantry – Miller and Ryan Paquet, bringing decades of senior-level expertise in hazardous materials safety, regulatory policy, and international dangerous goods transportation. With leadership experience spanning global chemical manufacturing, UN Sub-Committees, and the U.S. Department of Transportation's PHMSA, they offer unmatched insight into building compliant, resilient organizations in complex regulatory environments.

Upcoming Webinars

April 14, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Risk Reduction and Root Cause Analysis: Lessons Learned from Real Incidents

Featuring Paul Stancil, former NTSB investigator, this session explores systematic approaches to incident investigation, root cause identification, and implementing lessons learned to prevent recurrence. Real-world case studies demonstrate how proper analysis prevents future catastrophes.

Pyrotechnics and Fireworks Safety

May 12, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Technology Innovation: Avoiding Regulatory Pitfalls in Product Development

June 9, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Each session is designed to support leadership-level understanding while delivering practical takeaways teams can apply immediately.

For more information, visit:

All webinars will be hosted live on LinkedIn Live, here:

###

About HazMat Safety Consulting

HazMat Safety Consulting, a subsidiary of Americase, provides specialized advisory services focused on hazardous materials safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, and organizational readiness. The firm partners with organizations across industries to reduce risk, improve compliance outcomes, and strengthen safety leadership in environments where failure is not an option. For more information, visit .