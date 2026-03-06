CV5 Capital Nominated for Three Categories at the Hedgeweek Global Digital Asset Awards 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CIMA-regulated Cayman fund platform recognized for institutional digital asset fund infrastructure, regulatory advisory capabilities, and execution support.

George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV5 Capital, a CIMA-regulated institutional fund platform based in the Cayman Islands, has been nominated in three categories at the Hedgeweek Global Digital Asset Awards 2026: New Solution Provider of the Year, Regulatory Advisor of the Year, and Solution Provider of the Year: Execution and Trading.







The nominations highlight CV5 Capital's strength in delivering a regulated, turnkey platform for both traditional and digital asset funds, combining robust governance with deep expertise in tokenized fund structures and digital asset market infrastructure.

The Hedgeweek Global Digital Asset Awards recognize excellence among fund managers and service providers operating in the digital asset sector, with finalists selected by an in-house judging panel before proceeding to an industry vote. CV5 Capital's shortlisting across New Solution Provider of the Year, Regulatory Advisor of the Year, and Solution Provider of the Year: Execution and Trading reflects growing demand from professional and sophisticated investors for digital asset strategies built on regulated, Cayman-domiciled structures and supported by tier-1 service providers.

"Being nominated across three categories at the Hedgeweek Global Digital Asset Awards is an important milestone for CV5 Capital," said David Lloyd, CEO of CV5 Capital. "From the outset, we set out to bridge institutional standards and digital innovation, giving managers a faster, safer, and more cost-effective way to launch and operate hedge funds and digital asset funds. These nominations reflect the work our team and partners have done to bring institutional governance, risk management, and operational excellence into the digital asset space."

CV5 Capital operates a Cayman-domiciled, CIMA-regulated platform that allows managers to bring both traditional hedge funds and digital asset funds to market in under four weeks, with comprehensive support across structuring, fund administration, audit, custody, and regulatory readiness.

"Digital asset managers want to focus on generating alpha and raising capital, not spend months on structuring or rebuilding the operational framework from scratch," added Jason Eastman, Director at CV5 Capital. "Our platform is designed to provide institutional-grade infrastructure from day one, whether a manager is launching a traditional hedge fund, a market-neutral digital asset strategy, or a fully tokenized fund vehicle, all with ongoing support from our offices in Cayman. The recognition from Hedgeweek reinforces that this model is resonating with both managers and allocators."

The Hedgeweek Global Digital Asset Awards 2026 will bring together leading managers, service providers, and investors from across the digital asset ecosystem to celebrate innovation and best practice. As a shortlisted service provider, CV5 Capital will participate in the awards campaign over the coming months, engaging with clients, partners, and the wider industry community as voting opens and final winners are determined.

CV5 Capital

About CV5 Capital

CV5 Capital is a CIMA-regulated fund platform based in the Cayman Islands, enabling both traditional and digital asset fund managers to launch and manage hedge funds quickly and efficiently. By providing a turnkey, institutional-grade solution across legal structuring, fund governance, administration, banking, custody, and ongoing compliance, CV5 Capital allows managers to focus on investment performance and capital raising while operating within a robust Cayman-domiciled framework.

